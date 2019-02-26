Gun safety bills offer a chance for Minnesota lawmakers to be superheroes

I’m envious of our Minnesota legislators this session.
See, I have two boys, and each night at dinner I try to make my job as a corporate lawyer sound as exciting as possible. I tell them of phone calls I’ve had with people in exotic places like Chicago, New York and Dallas. Usually, their eyes start to glaze over a bit.
This session our legislators have a chance to go home and tell their kids, grandkids, nieces or nephews or neighbors that in their job, they were heroes, maybe even superheroes. We all know superheroes save lives. And this session our legislators are considering two gun safety bills that do just that; they save lives.
The Legislature is considering two bills, one that would expand Minnesota’s criminal background check law to cover all gun sales, including private sales arranged online or at gun shows, and a second that would provide for guns to be taken from an individual who has been shown to be an extreme risk to himself or others.
Consistent and effective in reducing deaths
We continue to see data that expanded criminal background check laws are consistent and effective in reducing gun deaths. In some cases, in other states that have passed similar measures, gun deaths have been reduced by up to 40 percent, and states with these laws have seen reductions in many different forms of gun violence, including homicides, suicides and officer involved shootings. Data is still being collected on extreme risk protection orders, but early studies have shown they are significant in reducing gun suicides, which are the leading form of gun death in Minnesota.
When I talk about heroes with my boys I tell them about my dad, Billy Venable, and my younger brother Bill. They were both shot and killed in a random home invasion 15 years ago.
My dad was a high school football and wrestling coach, a larger than life figure for me. I got to see how much his players and students admired him — but he was my dad. He was my hero before he died protecting our family.
My brother was a 17-year-old kid with everything in front of him. Bill had just finished his senior football season, playing for my dad, and he had just been accepted to college. He was fun-loving and good-hearted, offering free hugs, for a dollar. He was the baby of our family, in the best way possible, but in his last act, racing to defend our dad, he became my hero.
Not a unique story
My story is not unique. In Minnesota, we have more than one death a day due to gunshot. Nationally, that number is almost 100. The circumstances of shootings may vary, but the conclusion is the same. We have too many gun deaths; too many fallen heroes.
We need more champions on gun safety issues — more who are willing to take a stand against a lobby whose leadership seems intent only on selling more firearms, rather than considering their impact.
Last fall voters in Minnesota, led by groups like Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, made gun safety a leading issue in our midterm elections. The results were clear. Minnesota elected a House of Representatives committed to enacting gun safety legislation.
So, now legislators, the opportunity is yours.
Be heroes.
I’ll tell my boys about you.
Stephen Venable is an attorney and a Fellow for the Everytown Survivor Network. He lives in Minneapolis with his two sons.
Comments (3)
Both of these proposed bills are absurd. Neither will stop crime as we have seen elsewhere. Almost every mass shooter passed a background check. All these laws do is place undue burdens on law abiding citizens and makes criminals out of anyone that doesn’t comply or forgets. You can’t even lend a hunting partner a gun for more than 12 hours without breaking the law. Also, the fact they changed perjury (making a false claim on an emergency protection order) to a misdemeanor means they are encouraging people to lie about others to have their guns taken.
Both of these are unconstitutional. Neither will stop gun deaths. Luckily the MN Senate will sink both of these bills.
Yesterday New York passed a Red Flag bill that will alert authorities to individuals that pose a danger.
The Parkland shooter was known to law enforcement but his access to guns was not stopped.
The text of the law is here: https://www.nysenate.gov/legislation/bills/2017/a11148
It is absurd to think it is unconstitutional. Saving lives from maniacs and bullies with weapons is not an “undue burden” on anyone but those who simply don’t care about deaths, and think of people as “bad” or “good” or “law-abiding” or “criminal”. Those are behaviors any person is capable of committing.
Trivial arguments have no place when we have seen senseless mass killings committed by people who amassed firepower and planned to kill for no good reason.
I wonder how Republicans can sleep at night pretending there is some kind of constitutional right to own anything.
Rights, after all, come with responsibilities.
The CEO of Sig Sauer was shipping weapons to Columbia when the situation there prohibited ANY guns to be sold. The German guns were sent to the New England subsidiary and then on to Columbia, to kill or threaten others, whether they were “good” or “bad”.
People cannot be trusted to do the right thing when money is to be made or conflicts lead to aggression and violence.
That’s why we GOVERN and use the RULE OF LAW.
California and New Jersey are the Promised Lands for gun grabbers. They’ve pushed the restrictions and fees to the limit the SCOTUS will allow, and yet both are just as bloody as ever. That’s because the criminal populations have not gotten the message their legislatures sent out.
But then, reducing violence isn’t the point.