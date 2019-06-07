Rental regs: Minneapolis should resist replicating Seattle’s extreme policy experiments

Minneapolis is a remarkable city. It has charted its own path to greatness: growing market-leading businesses, fostering world-renowned artistic expression, engaging and elevating its extraordinary first peoples, welcoming waves of new Americans into its cosmopolitan melting pot, and nurturing a spectacular greening of the urban environment. In most instances, hard work and creative leadership executed in typically humble Minnesota fashion has led to these results. But there are also painful deficiencies in this great world city: racial disparities and an affordable housing crisis.
Current Minneapolis city leaders are focused on these challenges and, like their predecessors, are seeking substantive solutions. National attention was focused last year on the bold decision to eliminate single-family zoning as one effort to address the housing crisis and disparities. However even that effort is being challenged in emerging research on upzoning. Unfortunately, a pattern is developing that suggests the necessary hard work and creative leadership are missing in the formation of innovative solutions that under meaningful analysis indicate a high likelihood of success.
The latest example of this phenomenon is the “Seattlification” of rental housing regulations. Two City Council members have proposed new ordinances that would substantially disrupt the rental market by limiting property managers’ ability to continue to provide safe and affordable housing.
Well-intentioned but ill-conceived
The well-intentioned ordinances are meant to lower barriers to housing for renters with criminal histories and low credit scores, and simultaneously limit security deposits that might mitigate those risks. These ill-conceived ideas are borrowed directly from Seattle and Portland, Oregon, where policymakers are struggling with even deeper housing affordability crises, often made worse by the latest round of their own municipal lawmaking.
It is imperative that Minneapolis city leaders first study the results of the extreme policy experiments in Seattle and Portland before replicating them here. The widely viewed documentary “Seattle Is Dying” is cautionary for Minneapolis having already implemented many similar policies as Seattle.
Alternative solutions
What alternative solutions might exist for these leaders? Minneapolis must rapidly increase housing production through several policy initiatives that would broaden the available housing spectrum and increase supply, including permitting very affordable co-living projects. Some of these projects could include supportive services and additional building security for those making transitions after completing their criminal sentence.
Other production reforms include partnering locally in the construction revolution that is already occurring in the United States in places like California and Chicago, which also may mean easing regulations. This system reform could create 30 to 40 percent cost savings over our current model of housing production and deliver it much more rapidly. Minneapolis could also establish incentives and risk mitigation programs to encourage the private market to accept renters with challenging histories — including criminal, credit and rental histories — out of which can emerge a set of best practices as the program matures to further improve renter success.
These ideas deserve study and analysis, and they deserve further refinement and innovation. There are other solutions that also need full consideration. But the residents of Minneapolis do not deserve failing and recycled Seattle ordinances. They deserve solutions that will significantly address the shortage of affordable housing. They deserve city leaders who humbly set about the hard work and creatively lead us to policies and programs that truly solve the problems that still beset this great world city.
Cecil Smith lives in Minneapolis and serves on the Minneapolis Housing Advisory Committee. He previously served on the Governor’s Housing Task Force and as Board Chair of the Minnesota Multi Housing Association.
Comments (7)
The “Seattle is Dying” piece is racist propaganda put out by a Sinclair-owned (right-wing) news station that constantly bashes Seattle’s progressive political leadership. Its not a cautionary tale at all – its just false information packaged up to scare people.
I have some concerns about the ordinances, but if this kind of dishonest tripe (extreme policy experiments!) is the opposition, then I am wholeheartedly in support.
But it is true Seattle and Portland have incredible rising housing costs. I agree with some of the intentions of the bill; but also again have to say there are unintended consequences. So often people come up with bills that make them feel good, but logistically do little or muck things up. In terms of credit issues, why not encourage landlords to have people’s rent vouchered if they have the income and have poor credit history. We also can’t keep upping property taxes to the point some struggle to stay in the city/county especially seniors.
Yeah, I generally agree with that. There is an honest discussion to be had about this proposal and the issues in Seattle. But this piece, and especially the nonsense “Seattle is Dying” story referenced do not contribute to honest discussion. Maybe Minnpost can find someone to write a good faith analysis of this.
And why do costs for things housing rise? Hint: It’s not because they’re located somewhere that’s dying.
Your commentary elides or misconstrues several key points:
1. The Freemark journal article you link to regarding the limits of upzoning is not relevant. It examined only the “short-term, local-level impacts of upzoning” in small specific areas of a very large city. The Minneapolis 2040 Plan effectively upzoned city-wide, and will provide more long term certainty for developers and investors than piecemeal, ad hoc upzoning in small pockets. There will not be a gold rush to grab a handful of upzoned parcels in an otherwise constrained market. Upzoning does not solve all problems (hence the necessity for protecting renters via the ordinances you oppose), but the critique provided by the paper you link to is not applicable.
2. You propose co-living projects with supportive services and extra security “for those making transitions after completing their criminal sentence.” The proposed ordinances do not mandate that all private rental properties become halfway houses – they simply bar landlords from disqualifying those with felony convictions over 5 years old, misdemeanors over 2 years old, and those arrested but not convicted. In what way is somebody who served 90 days for a DWI 15 years ago, or somebody who was mistakenly arrested years ago and never convicted, “making a transition” back into society? These are regular people who need regular homes, not crime lords who need close supervision.
3. The topics of race, residential segregation, and inequities in the criminal justice system are completely absent from your commentary. People of color are disproportionately likely to be stopped, arrested, prosecuted, and convicted (and evicted) compared to white people (for a introduction to the collection of literature on the issue, see the links in this Washington Post commentary: https://tinyurl.com/y3y9l9xu). Old convictions, arrests, or evictions often serve as a proxy for race, allowing landlords to discriminate in ways that would otherwise be illegal under the Fair Housing Act, and help to maintain our city’s deeply inequitable patterns of residential segregation.
I agree that Minneapolis needs more housing of all types, especially affordable housing. A looser rental market with higher vacancy rates would give slightly more power to renters. However, over decades and through all kinds of rental markets, Minneapolis has remained a highly segregated city. And when households can be barred from most rental properties for irrelevant, minor, and racially-disparate perceived blemishes in their history, you are left with a situation where those families are at the whim of the small submarket of landlords who will rent to them, often at inflated prices for substandard housing.
In sum, simply appealing to parochial sentiment (“let’s not be like Failed Seattle”) is not a sufficient argument for depriving individuals and families of a place to live.
Pretty simple. Homelessness, particularly of children, is s very bad thing. Our status quo promotes homelessness, which in turn creates monster problems. The City is wise to look at new regulations to protect renters, given that half of city residents rent. Object to specific provisions, with facts rather than fear as your supporting evidence, but don’t pretend that we cannot place new demands on landlords, many of which don’t live in Minneapolis and see the city just as a place to make money
I’m still torn on the actual policies proposed here, but I’m bothered by the way MMFHA is pushing their side. First, I keep seeing astroturf ads on social media funded by them. Second, I see them blatantly misapplying a study about upzoning in Chicago right here. Disclosure: I know the study author and had coffee with him in Minneapolis a few days ago. But the study points out that the areas which were upzoned did not see an increase in newly permitted dwellings over the study period. It’s improper to imply an increase in supply didn’t have an affect on housing affordability when there wasn’t… an increase in supply.