It’s time to study distracted biking in Minneapolis

On average, in Minneapolis, a bicyclist is killed or severely injured every 24 days, and a bicycle crash is reported every 36 hours. There are many issues that cause these crashes, plenty of which are not bicyclists’ fault. However, everyone who uses Minneapolis streets and roadways has a responsibility to ensure the safety of themselves and others. Bicyclists continue to be killed and severely injured in our city despite increases in bike lane infrastructure and a new hands-free law that only applies to motorists. It’s time to start talking about distracted biking before it’s too late.
There are approximately 243 bicycle-vehicle crashes reported per year in Minneapolis. That rate is likely higher because many crashes go unreported. These crashes affect Minneapolis bicyclists of all ages, genders, and races. Further, bicyclists are disproportionately represented among fatalities and severe injuries due to traffic crashes: In Minneapolis, people make 5% of their trips by bicycle, but bicyclists comprise 16% of severe traffic injuries and deaths. In the United States, the total cost of bicycle injuries over a 16-year period was $237 billion for both bike-related injuries and deaths. If Minneapolis’ share is proportionate, bicycle-vehicle crashes cost Minneapolis somewhere in the neighborhood of $18.5 million per year. These injuries and deaths are entirely preventable with proper policy interventions.
There are several issues that cause these crashes, many of which are not bicyclists’ fault. However, a contributing factor that can and should be investigated further is distracted biking. Distracted biking includes auditory distractions (wearing headphones), visual distractions (looking at a cellphone), and tactile distractions (object in hand). Multiple studies show that reduced attention can place bicyclists at greater risk of sustaining an injury. A recent study conducted in Boston found 31.2% of bicyclists were either auditorily, visually, or tactilely distracted. If Minneapolis is at all similar to Boston in this regard, then distracted biking is a major issue here as well. These distractions cause approximately 7 crashes a year in Minneapolis, all of which are preventable.
Weaknesses in Minnesota law
Current policies that could address distracted biking do not do enough. Minnesota law does prohibit bicyclists from carrying any “package, bundle, or article” in a way that prevents cyclists from keeping at least one hand on the handlebars of their bicycle. However, Minnesota’s new hands-free law applies only to motorized vehicles, so cyclists can legally hold and operate their electronic devices while riding. Additionally, the Minnesota law prohibiting drivers from operating a motor vehicle with headphones in both ears does not apply to bicycles, so cyclists can legally ride with headphones in one or both ears.
In 2017, the Minneapolis City Council adopted the Vision Zero Resolution, which aims to eliminate traffic deaths and severe injuries on Minneapolis streets by 2027. Reaching toward that goal, the Minneapolis Department of Public Works completed the Vision Zero Crash Study. This study has provided useful data, including many of the statistics used here. However, additional research can help the city target interventions to reduce traffic deaths and severe injuries.
Study distracted driving’s prevalence
Local lawmakers could address distracted biking by funding a study of its prevalence here in Minneapolis. A study of the prevalence of different types of distracted biking would allow local policymakers to target policy proposals more specifically toward the unique features of distracted biking here. In a phone conversation with the researchers from the Boston study mentioned above, they emphasized how low-cost their study was. They did not apply for any grants, and instead partnered with their local hospital’s level 1 trauma unit for funding, as level 1 trauma units are required by law to conduct research. Minneapolis’ Hennepin Healthcare Level 1 Trauma Center would be the perfect partner. Further, a study like this would go hand in hand with Minneapolis’ Vision Zero initiative.
As the number of cyclists in Minneapolis continues to rise, it is increasingly important to ensure that preventable fatalities and severe injuries do not continue to occur. Appropriating a small amount of funds for a study now can save abundantly down the road in the form of an informed, targeted, local solution to the problem of distracted biking.
Meredith Gingold is a dual JD/MPH student at the University of Minnesota.
According to the author there are at least 240 bicycle crashes yearly in Minneapolis, but only 7 of them could be traced to distracted bicycling. Rather than focusing on the less than 3% of accidents that could be attributed to the error of the injured, maybe we should continue to focus on the causes of the other 97% of crashes.
This article makes a strong case, but not for the author’s sub rosa contention that cyclists are the guilty party on our streets.
Though I wish people would not bike with headphones, most bicyclists are not distracted for very personal and visceral reasons: it’s almost untenably dangerous. And this is particularly the case in busy spots and along busy roads, where even the most stubborn moron pays closer attention.
That said, by itself, carrying a bag on a bicycle is not a big deal. You might fall down and scrape a knee or break an egg, but without dangerous streets to contend with, the risk is minimal. I have texted many times while biking on the Midtown Greenway with zero risk or consequence, because its an incredibly safe route. I’ve seen many times people bicycling with their dog on a leash, and without dangerous drivers around, it’s a safe practice, fun for the whole dog-walking family.
Meanwhile, there are thousands of crashes caused by distracted *driving* in Minnesota each year, and unlike the bicyclist with a bag, these result in carnage, especially for those on foot or bicycle. This huge problem should be the focus of safety efforts.
Anything else is a distraction.
To add to Eric’s point, looking at the executive summary of the Vision Zero Crash Study, bicycling is getting safer, while pedestrian crashes are increasing. On average, pedestrians are killed or severely injured every 13 days; while cyclists’ rate is every 24. Is distracted cycling really a problem that requires fixing?
It’s honestly baffling that someone would publish this.
*IF* the author is correct in extrapolating from Boston to Minneapolis with no evidence to support the extrapolation, we’re talking about 3% of all bike crashes in Minneapolis.
Even if we were to do a simple cost/benefit analysis, I’d be willing to bet distracted cycling is, in the aggregate, still better than the alternative for public health. 7 incidents a year vs obesity, diabetes, and heart diseases–wonder what’s worse?
If our future public health officials are focused on the fringiest of fringe cases (strongly implying that cyclists are to blame, rather than victims of car violence) with no real understanding of the big picture then we’re in big trouble.
I scoured the article and I can’t figure out the thing that is actually killing or injuring these bicyclists?
“These distractions cause approximately 7 crashes a year in Minneapolis, all of which are preventable.”
Okay.
The study performed by scholars at the University of Valencia that the author links to is only in small part focused on “reduced attention” of bicyclists by things like technological devices but rather focuses more broadly on road distractions, including: *distracted drivers*, road design, and weather conditions, all of which would seem to constitute far more important factors to consider in considering policy interventions to ensure the safety of cyclists.
There is a lot of toxicity among some of these comments. Yes bicycle crashes might not be the biggest problem for large cities, but it is still important to call attention to issues, especially preventable issues. The author suggests that a low cost study could be conducted to help understand bike crashes in Minneapolis better. I think the author is trying to point out a possibly easy way to improve bike safety from the side of bikers. I doubt the author disagrees with comments that drivers cause the majority of accidents, and I don’t think that is the point of the article.
As someone who relies on biking as my main form of travel year round (yes I am bike biased), I believe that programs promoting bike safety benefit everyone in the city. If biking is viewed as a safe activity, more people will feel comfortable biking which can reduce traffic congestion in a sustainable fashion.
The internet is a great tool, but it also distances us. I think a lot of the main discussion points are valid but not constructively delivered. Before you send your next comment or response, pretend to say it to your coworker or friend. Would you still phrase it the same way?
The piece itself was far more toxic than any of the comments.
It seems to me that most of the comments are pointing out the obvious logica flaws and ‘bang for the buck’ limits in the proposed study. I, and others, are addressing the substance of the article.
If the author wants to run a study into distracted bicycling, then that is fine, but if they want to spend public monies on it then they need to bring evidence to show that the study has a positive cost-benefit analysis. My contention, and that of others is that further research into what the article notes to be a single digit percentage cause of accidents does not appear to have a positive face value.
we need to be able to speak to the facts of proposals- If you feel this is worth pursuing further, in lieu of other projects, would you be willing to outline your thoughts?
I think there’s a difference between lack of situational awareness and being “distracted”. I see a lot of cyclist ignoring their or oblivious to the scenarios they’re riding in, but I don’t see a lot of cyclists holding phones and talking while riding, or texting and riding.
When I see “reduced attention” among cyclists what I’m usually looking at is riders who are focused on their speed rather than the traffic, pedestrians, etc. that they’re riding in. They’re not “distracted” as much are they are focused out of situational awareness.
The nature of cycling itself makes distraction less likely than driving a car or walking. The motor skills involved are more demanding, and cycling if far less forgiving of lapses of attention than walking or driving. Maybe I’m inept but I can’t text and ride at the same time, although I have managed to answer my phone on occasion.
From a scientific perspective if we have 7 distracted accidents a year, while 37% of the cyclist are “distracted”, there wouldn’t seem to a strong correlation between distracted riders and accidents.
Having said that, it’s hard to be “against” further study. If you can find someone to sponsor the research, have at it.
There is something called the laws of diminishing returns. Just like the above comments say, the Cities should focus the other 97% of cyclist injuries/deaths by making the infrastructure safer and design the roads so drivers aren’t able to drive in a unsafe manner.
Everybody in the cycling community knows a design similar to Copenhagen and Amsterdam (bike lanes separated from car lanes) have would both prevent deaths, increase the cycling population, and reduce car emission.
Let’s get on it. Let’s start this process for Lyndale between Franklin and Lake St.!
There isn’t even an argument here. It’s literally, “we don’t know if there’s a problem but let’s study it.” There isn’t even an argument someone who is biking while distracted is a danger to anyone other then themselves.
Instead, let’s worry about things that actually cause harms to others – like our dangerous and deadly car infrastructure and driving habits.
Just wait until someone tells Ms. Gingold that cyclists are also allowed to bike completely smashed out of their minds, but still somehow manage to kill infinity percent fewer people in Minneapolis than motor vehicle operators.
This might actually be the worst thing Minnpost has ever published.
“These distractions cause approximately 7 crashes a year in Minneapolis.”
“Distracted driving was the reported cause of death of 3,450 people in 2016.” (source: https://www.thezebra.com/distracted-driving-statistics/)
Let’s keep our eye on the ball here, eh?
We could study is how much drivers are contributing to unsafe conditions. One possibility is to ban cars from the city (or maybe a smaller geographic area to start) and see how that impacts crashes and fatalities. This has the added benefit of helping the city reach its climate goals and reducing the effects of toxic auto emissions on residents (asthma, cancer, birth defects, etc.).
As a project proposal this article has some significant gaps. I am unable to reconcile any of the statistics presented leading to a projected 7 distracted biking crashes a year in Minneapolis, taking into account the number of crashes, the number of injuries, assumptions on underreporting, and the 31% statistic from Boston.
Also the suggested method of determining the rate of distracted cycling is fundamentally flawed by focusing on hospital admissions – all that can be concluded is the % of crashes where distracted cycling could be blamed.
Imagine the following scenario: over the study period the ER sees 20 crashes, and in 10 of them we see that distracted cycling was a factor. So 50% seems like an important number – but you don’t know if there were a total of 10 distracted cyclists out there, or 100. or 1000. So did 1% of distracted cyclists crash, or 10%, or all of them? Similar math is missing on the other side – how would you process the data if there were more “distracted cyclists” than non on the trails and the 10 crashes was actually a LOWER percentage? Would distracted cycling be concluded to be safer?
If someone wants to understand the prevalence of distracted biking a better first approach might be to park some summer work study students on the bike routes of interest to try and census the riding population the way they do auto traffic counts. I don’t know what the results would find and if it’s feasible to spot earbuds etc…. on a fast moving cyclist but it would be a low cost low tech way to put a real data driven % next to the question of how many cyclists are biking “distracted” and from there maybe more interesting questions would be generated.
I’m honestly sad that the person who wrote this was allowed admission to the University of Minnesota Law School.