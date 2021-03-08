Michelle Fischbach should resign from the U.S. House

On Jan. 6, a mob, fomented by then-President Donald Trump and his political allies, laid siege to the U.S. Capitol in a direct attempt to disrupt one of our democracy’s most sacred ceremonies — the counting of the electoral votes from November’s presidential election. For the first time since the War of 1812, the Capitol was breached. Rioters in tactical gear carried plastic restraints, fought past Capitol Police, and chanted “Hang Mike Pence!” This was nothing short of an attempted coup d’état and is the most serious threat our republic has faced in over a century.

Minnesota Rep. Michelle Fischbach, Congressional District 7, an alumna of one of Mitchell Hamline’s predecessor institutions, directly contributed to the incitement that led to the siege of the Capitol. First and foremost, she played a role in stirring up the insurgents by claiming on Fox News, without evidence, that the Democratic Party manufactured votes. These claims of election fraud are baseless and dangerous; 61 lawsuits brought by Trump and his allies in an effort to overturn the election were rejected by the courts, and many of the lawyers involved now face sanctions or disbarment. Refusing to tell people the truth about the election was a significant contributing factor in the attack on the Capitol. The former president has allegedly admitted privately that he knows the truth — that Joe Biden won the election fairly — and that this was nothing more than political theater.

Second, Fischbach has still refused to acknowledge that the former president, his supporters, white supremacists, and the Republican Party provoked these seditious acts through their false and unproved allegations about election fraud. Furthermore, Fischbach has not even acknowledged that the former president’s supporters were involved in the attack. Worse still, she engaged in efforts to disenfranchise millions of voters, many of them BIPOC (Black, Indigenous, and people of color), in Pennsylvania and Arizona by voting to challenge the counting of their Electoral College electors’ votes — even after the Capitol fell under attack by a mob that included white supremacists and fascists.

At the start of their term, representatives swear this oath:

I, … do solemnly swear (or affirm) that I will support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic; that I will bear true faith and allegiance to the same; that I take this obligation freely, without any mental reservation or purpose of evasion, and that I will well and faithfully discharge the duties of the office on which I am about to enter. So help me God.

Fischbach has violated this sacred oath through her actions. Her falsehoods about the election outcome undermined our constitutional processes and added to the fomentation that led to the siege of the Capitol. Additionally, her efforts to disenfranchise millions of Americans is a disgusting insult to our democratic values. Fischbach based her objections on the Electoral Count Act of 1887, but according to Rebecca Green, director of William and Mary School of Law’s election law program, “It’s very clear that the states are the ones who evaluate any claims of irregularities. And it’s the job of Congress to count the official state certifications. Congress is not intended as the correct body for Congress to vet election irregularities.”

Claims of irregularity were evaluated and rejected: Pennsylvania officials certified their election results on Nov. 24, 2020, and Arizona officials certified the results of their election six days later. Officials in both states and of both parties announced that they were confident that the election was accurate and fair. Subsequent challenges by the president’s legal team failed to withstand judicial review. Concerns about the 2020 election were litigated in the proper forums ad nauseam, and yet Fischbach continued with an improper objection.

Fischbach holds a position of immense power and privilege, and she holds this position in part because our school’s predecessor institution trained her in the law and awarded her a Juris Doctor degree. As a result, she has a platform to commit these abuses and to promote these inaccuracies and misrepresentations. Dr. Benjamin Franklin is famously said to have quipped that we have “[a] republic, if [we] can keep it.” Our republic can be maintained only if people stand up in moments like this. The consequences of our national institutions’ failure to act in moments of crisis are now abundantly clear, and in this moment of grave national crisis, the people have an obligation to stand up and speak out. Failure to act now will cost us our republic.

This opinion piece is but one small act, yet we have an obligation to hold every member of our community accountable in upholding the values of justice and the rule of law. We call on Fischbach to resign her seat for betraying her sacred oath of office, contributing to the heinous falsehoods about the election, and working to disenfranchise millions of voters. This is not a request we take lightly, but for the sake of our blessed republic, truth, and the rule of law, those culpable for leading our nation to this crisis point must be held accountable.

Michael Everett is a 2L at Mitchell Hamline School of Law and a former congressional intern. Katy Rollins is a 3L, a leftist, and active in electoral organizing, previously interning for the Warren for President campaign and serving as field director for Jamie Becker-Finn’s Minnesota House race (42B). Richard Penny is a former Republican staffer and 2L Law Student.

The undersigned Mitchell Hamline School of Law classmates respectfully join in this request:

Annaliisa Gifford; Benjamin Larson; Brinda Shah; Catherine Rios-Keating; Claire Gutkecht; DeAijha Oliver; Eli Burgstahler; Elizabeth Dalke; Elizabeth Jacobson; Ellen Currier; Emily Gullickson; Gabe Aderhold; Gabriela Anderson; Grace Pastoor; Harold Melcher; Jared Shea; John-Paul Dees; Jonathan Long; Julia Durst; Kaitlin Yira; Katherine Raths; Katherine Wagner; Kayla Billett; Kelsi Nusbaum; Kevin Deno; Kiley Eichelberger; Lauren Shurson; Lindsay Dreyer; Louis Hunter; Madeline Post; Margaret Green; Meghan Holden; Molly Nunn; Morgan Richie; Mykah Henschel; Myles Artis; Nansy Mekhail; Nathan Baerg; Peter Schmitz; Rachel Kindt; Rachel Lantz; Sandy Xiong; Sean Hinnenkamp; Selma Demiorvic; and Wendy Carlson.

