‘Free college’ in Minnesota … its day has come

It is time to make two years of study at any one of Minnesota State Colleges and Universities (MinnState) community and technical colleges “free.” Of course, college is never really free. The Minnesota State Legislature must decide whether or not to foot the bill. In the previous 2022 legislative session, such a program was included in the House DFL higher education spending bill but Democrats were unable to reach agreement with Senate Republicans. The 2022 election changed the equation. In my view, a “Free College Minnesota” grant program is achievable in the 2023 session, if we only find the political will.

Over the past decade, many states (Oregon, Tennessee, Hawaii, New York to name a few) have developed “free college” grants. Most are so-called “last dollar” programs that require students to complete the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA), accept all qualifying aid first, and meet established requirements (e.g. full-time study, residency, maintaining academic progress, family income limit, and some are limited to two-year public colleges and/or the first two years of public universities). Free college programs cover tuition but often not books, fees, and general living expenses. The proposal put forward by House Democrats in 2022 would have cost the state $30 million per year. Minnesota currently has a $17 billion surplus.

One critique is that free college programs are most helpful to middle class folks. Families under or around the poverty level tend to already qualify for federal and state aid that meet the cost of public two-year college tuition (if they are able to complete the FAFSA process). Historically, state aid is targeted to lower-income families with the big exception of Postsecondary Enrollment Options (PSEO), which allows high school students to enroll in college classes for free without income restrictions.

Some argue that there ought to be “skin in the game,” in that students should pay a substantial chunk of the cost to fully appreciate the opportunity. Others contend we already have a free college program in PSEO, so why bother? Finally, there is the perennial argument that college is not for everyone and high school grads may be better off directly joining the workforce.

The case for free college

An ideal Free College Minnesota program would support students with the most need. This might include extra help for books and other expenses, as well as professional assistance in completing the FAFSA before graduating high school. The Minnesota Department of Higher Education reports that about $46 million in federal aid go unused annually in the state, because many high school students do not complete the FAFSA and thus are unable to accept Federal Pell Grants for which they qualify. (The legislature is now considering requiring FAFSA completion for high school graduation.) The skin in the game argument is unconvincing. Our students have everything to gain and much to lose. If they do not make academic progress, the opportunity is lost.

Moreover, I contend that a post-secondary certificate, credential or two-year degree is useful for just about everyone. PSEO, on the other hand, is not a good fit for every kid. I love my PSEO high school students, and the program is fantastic for those prepared for college-level work (I don’t know about my fellow MinnPost readers, but that certainly wasn’t me in high school). Yet some families face a tough decision regarding PSEO… either encourage their 16-year-old to take college courses for which they may not be prepared or miss an opportunity. Why are Minnesota’s kids suddenly less deserving of our support once they graduate high school?

How we talk about college matters

Over the past decade, the conversation around higher education has included some bleak assessments: It’s crazy expensive and leads to crushing debt. It’s not worth the effort in a good job market. College is not for everyone. Not surprisingly, bad PR and demographic decline in high school graduation numbers led to lower enrollment for colleges here in Minnesota and across the country. COVID compounded the problem.

It is important that we define college broadly to include technical career programs, certificate programs, and, yes, traditional liberal arts programs. It is accurate that not everyone will want or need a traditional four-year degree. Yet, I can think of very few who would not benefit from one of the accessible, affordable options available in the MinnState system.

Traditional residential colleges, public and private, challenge family budgets, but many first-generation students don’t know there are other paths. Too few understand that they qualify for free or very affordable tuition (hence millions in Pell Grants left on the table). Instead, they take on hourly jobs with weak long-term prospects. With recent increases in starting wages and low unemployment, this makes short-term sense. But over the longer-term, earning gaps widen and professional advancement is hard to achieve.

So, MinnState, the Minnesota State Legislature, and Gov. Tim Walz must speak with one clear message targeted to our graduating high school students. All Minnesotans can afford to attend our public two-year community and technical colleges. And most will do so for free.

No, this will not fix all that ails Minnesota higher ed. Students must arrive better prepared. We need to expand support systems, like counseling, to care for students and help them achieve their goals once they are on campus. We need to fully fund our public colleges and universities and then hold them accountable to develop innovative programs and partnerships with high schools, correctional facilities, and employers.

Still, Free College Minnesota would be an enormous step forward. It is well established that higher education improves career readiness, supports our business community, expands our middle class, and, in so doing, advances civic and economic life in our communities. Recent studies indicate that free college programs motivate those who think that they cannot afford college to apply and enroll. Participating students are then more likely to complete at least a two-year degree. Lower-income, first-generation, and minority students specifically benefit when college is considered an opportunity for all rather than a privilege for the few.

Simply put: Free college would make Minnesota stronger and more equitable. If you agree, please contact your state legislators in support.

Zack Sullivan is a professor of political science and history at Inver Hills Community College in Inver Grove Heights.

