Local leaders call for Minnesota to expand earned sick & safe time statewide

As members of the city councils of Minneapolis, St. Paul and Duluth, we are

proud to have implemented earned sick and safe time policies in our respective cities. These policies have been a game-changer for workers and businesses in our communities, and we believe they should be expanded to all Minnesotans. By expanding earned sick and safe time to all workers in Minnesota, we can take an important step toward ensuring every Minnesotan can provide for themselves and their families.

Earned sick and safe time is a basic protection that keeps workers and their families healthy, safe and secure. In our experience, this policy also has an outsized impact on historically marginalized communities, such as women and people of color, who are disproportionately likely to work in low-wage jobs without access to paid sick leave.

When workers are forced to choose between going to work sick or losing a day’s pay – or, worse yet, losing their job – it’s not just their health that’s at risk. It’s also the health of their coworkers and customers. And for those who don’t have the financial cushion to go without pay, it’s a choice between making rent, or staying healthy and safe.

This is not just a moral issue for our communities. It’s also an economic issue. Sick workers are less productive and more likely to make mistakes on the job, which can lead to costly accidents or lost business. Workers who lack these basic protections are harder to recruit and retain. By providing workers with earned sick and safe time, we’re ensuring a healthier, safer, and more productive workforce.

In our cities, earned sick and safe time is good for businesses of all sizes. Studies have shown that businesses that provide paid sick time have lower turnover rates and higher employee morale, which can translate into higher productivity and profitability. And for small businesses, which often operate on tight margins, an earned sick and safe time policy levels the playing field, while also helping attract and retain the best employees.

Some lobbyists working for the wealthiest corporations would have us believe providing

protections like these to low-wage workers would simply cut too deeply into their skyrocketing profits. But studies have shown that the cost of providing earned sick and safe time is often less than 1% of payroll. When you consider the potential savings and benefits from reduced turnover and increased productivity – not to mention, making our communities places workers and families want to be a part of for the long haul – the positive return on investment is indisputable.

Earned sick and safe time is a commonsense, vetted policy, and it’s simply the right thing to do. In a state that prides itself on being family- and worker-friendly, it’s unacceptable that so many Minnesotans are forced to choose between their health and their paycheck. By expanding earned sick and safe time to all Minnesotans, we can ensure that everyone has the ability to lead a dignified, safe, and healthy life, without fear of losing their job or pay.

As leaders, it’s our responsibility to ensure that everyone has the opportunity to succeed, regardless of their background, ZIP code, or income. Our lawmakers are working hard to make Minnesota is the best place for families and kids. Earned sick and safe time is a non-negotiable part of how we get there, and it’s great for workers and businesses alike. We urge Minnesota lawmakers to keep up the good work and make earned sick and safe time the standard for all Minnesota communities.

Mitra Jalali is a member of the St. Paul City Council, Elliott Payne is a member of the Minneapolis City Council and Mike Mayou is a member of the Duluth City Council.

