The two-party system has a hole in the middle

Pew Research has determined that four in 10 Americans do not support the notion of a two party political system.

The two party system has deep roots in American history.

After the two terms of George Washington, America’s first president (1789-1797), the political operation of America began to operate largely along two political parties, loosely defined as the Federalists and the Anti-Federalists.

The two party advocates of Washington’s time were the U.S. Treasury Secretary Alexander Hamilton, an advocate for a strong federal government, and Thomas Jefferson, the Secretary of State, who wanted to focus more on states’ rights.

That is not to say that only two political parties have existed since those early days some two and a half centuries ago. For example, in the 2020 election ballot, Joe Biden and Donald Trump were joined by seven other presidential candidates from various political parties.

Since the 1850s, the two largest political parties have been the Democratic Party and the Republican Party, which together have won every United States presidential election since 1852 and controlled the United States Congress since 1856.

In Minnesota, founded in 1858, it is a similar story though the 1944 merger of two major parties – the Democrat and Farmer Labor – created the now majority Democratic Farmer Labor party under the guidance of the former Minneapolis mayor, United States senator and vice president, Hubert Humphrey.

Today, the DFL holds the two U.S. Senate seats, four of the eight U.S. House seats, the governor/lieutenant governor, attorney general, secretary of state and state auditor and majorities in the Minnesota House and Senate.

During my time as state chair of the Republicans in the 1970s as the Nixon presidency inspired Watergate scandal unfolded, the party recognized how important the non-aligned voters of the state were and formally changed its name to the Independent-Republicans of Minnesota (IRM).

The 1978 general election saw the IRM candidates win both U.S. Senate seats, the governor/ lieutenant governor, auditor, four of the eight U.S. House seats and gained additional members to their Minnesota House and Senate membership, though did not gain control of either body.

The two parties have evolved in terms of ideologies, positions, and support bases over their long life-spans in response to social, cultural, and economic developments – the Minnesota DFL Party being the left-of-center party since the time of the Franklin Roosevelt’s New Deal and the Republican Party now being the right-of-center party.

But what about those in between?

The Gallup poll in the past year has looked very hard at the partisan divide in America. Republicans and Democrats were virtually tied. Over the past 30 years, Democrats have held an edge in voter ID most of the time.

Some 10,000 telephone interviews in 2022-23 concluded that the Gen X and millennials identify as political independents nearly half of the time. About one third of older voters do as well.

Gallup polls have for 20 years consistently seen independent voters as almost half of those who turn out on Election Day.

This suggests that it is not the hard core base that the parties and their candidates should address, but the interests and views of those independents who vote every election year.

Analysts have concluded that the candidates that substantively addressed health care, immigration and the environment would earn the votes of independents. Large portions of the group also were interested in impeachment or the removal from office for misconduct of those candidates who demonstrate a lack integrity.

Some food for thought for those interested in candidates and public service.

Chuck Slocum is a Minnetonka based management consultant.

