Arlen Erdahl: in memory and in appreciation

He was an old-fashioned gentleman. He was a patriotic American but also a world citizen. He possessed high levels of integrity, commitment to societal good and passion mixed with compassion. And, he directed those attributes not only toward all Americans but to immigrants, refugees, visitors and those in other lands.

Arlen I. Erdahl, who died Sept. 21 at age 92, was one of those Republicans with charm and courtesy toward Democrats — and everyone else of any point of view, religion or persuasion.

That is why he became a longtime member and president of the United Nations Association in Minnesota, a Peace Corps associate director, a high official at the U.S. Department of Energy, a state legislator, Minnesota secretary of state, a member of U.S. House of Representatives and more. And he deservedly received many accolades and awards.

I first met Arlen Erdahl in 1973 at Minnesota State University, Mankato, where I had just been elected student body president. Erdahl had come to talk to us student leaders about our wishes for a better state, better U.S. and better world. I was flabbergasted at his joviality, politeness, intelligence and utmost humility. He was, after all, a Harvard graduate, successful businessman/farmer, veteran, state legislator and Minnesota secretary of state. He asked me, a lowly college foreign student, my take on important issues of the time. Right then, I realized he was as genuine of a public servant as could be found with admirable thoughts and benevolent deeds. Right then, I, a Democrat and Vietnam War protester, became his lifetime fan.

For decades, every time I saw Arlen at social-political gatherings, the State Fair or at events like the Minnesota Festival of Nations, I felt a burst of optimistic energy in me. He emanated the image I had developed since childhood of what an American “founding father” would be like! He embodied and portrayed my understanding of a “statesman,” one who had transcended petty issues and partisan politics and evolved into a true leader.

At the U.N. Association, for some 10 years, I benefited from his wise counsel and civility. I invited him to speak at many charitable events and memorials. He always came and impressed the audiences. He also asked me to speak to his groups about my impressions of America and its role in the world. I did. And he always inspired me.

At every encounter, I thought of Arlen Erdahl as the embodiment of the American creed: hard work, perseverance, learning, adventure, optimism and generosity. And also inclusion. He loved his country but felt ashamed of the wrongful treatment of blacks, Hispanics and American Indians by some people. He was disgusted at unjust wars and war profiteers. He wanted reconciliation and fairness. He wanted America to be a role model of goodness in the world. He told me once “all people are equal, in the U.S. and every other country.”

M. Jay Shahidi is a human rights activist, business owner and past president of the U.N. Association, the Harold E. Stassen Minnesota chapter.

