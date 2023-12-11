In major Minneapolis arteries, here’s the name to remember: F.W. Cappelen

Last Thursday, Dec. 7, marked the 100th anniversary of the dedication of the Frederick William Cappelen Memorial Bridge in Minneapolis.

This memorial has been forgotten collectively by most people in Minneapolis. There was no ceremony for this anniversary. Most people don’t even know where this memorial bridge is located, yet thousands of people cross it every day.

The F.W. Cappelen Memorial Bridge is more commonly known as the Franklin Avenue Bridge. This major artery spans the Mississippi River connecting the Seward and Prospect Park neighborhoods. It was named for its designer, the Minneapolis city engineer who died during its construction.

Frederick William Cappelen (born Fredrik Wilhelm Cappelen) dedicated most of his life to designing and supervising construction of many public structures in Minneapolis including iconic landmarks like the Kenwood Water Tower (1910), Prospect Park Water Tower (1913) — aka the Witch’s Hat, the Franklin Avenue Bridge (1923) and the Third Avenue Bridge (1918), originally known as the St. Anthony Falls Bridge. All these structures are on the U.S. National Register of Historic Places.

Born in Drammen, Norway, in 1857, Cappelen was educated at Dresden Polytechnical Institute in Dresden, Germany, where he received top honors. That is where he met his future wife, Augusta Emile Felicitas Wessel. They moved to Minneapolis in 1883.

At first, Cappelen worked as a bridge engineer for the Northern Pacific Railroad but became a bridge engineer for the city of Minneapolis in 1886. Later he served as the city engineer for Minneapolis for over 25 years.

During the construction of the Franklin Avenue Bridge, Cappelen died of complications from an appendicitis operation on Oct. 16, 1921. Almost immediately, the City Council renamed the yet unfinished bridge the F.W. Cappelen Memorial Bridge in his honor.

Minneapolis Mayor George E. Leach emphasized the significance of Cappelen’s achievements at that time when he stated, “He devoted himself whole-heartedly to the duties of his office and I consider him one of the greatest engineers in the United States.”

The ceremonial activities to mark the opening of the bridge on Dec. 7, 1923, were amazing. The dedication was held on the west bridge head and included a 17-gun salute led by Mayor Leach, who was also the commander of the 151st Field Artillery. The parade across the bridge was led by the son of F.W. Caplet, Arthur W. Cappelen and his wife Helen S. Cappelen, followed by the mayor, City Council members and many other dignitaries. The crowd then marched onto South High School for other events including a banquet with many speakers.

In the early 1970s there was a major reconstruction of the bridge for 18 months. It reopened on Tuesday, Dec. 7, 1971, the 48th anniversary of its first grand opening. This time, the ceremony was not as elaborate as it was in 1923 but the Cappelen family was involved again in the program. F.W. Cappelen’s daughter-in-law Mrs. Helen S. Cappelen again attended but this time with her daughter Sally Ann Cappelen Nelson (Dunn).

In 2016, the Cappelen Bridge was reopened again after a major makeover including a deck reconstruction was completed. There was no ceremony this time. Additionally, only a tiny sign was installed that indicates its name on the west bridge head (see photo).

We forgot to honor our past.

Recently, the Third Avenue Bridge in Minneapolis was reopened in a nice ceremony. The Oct. 28 ribbon cutting commemoration was attended by Nancy Daubenberger commissioner of the Minnesota Department of Transportation, Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey, Council Member Michael Rainville and other dignitaries. There was even music and a food truck, but no mention of the bridge designer Frederick William Cappelen.

Forgotten again.

It’s not too late, I suggest that a 100th anniversary celebration for the F.W. Cappelen Memorial Bridge can still be held. I also believe large new signs should be constructed and installed on the bridge that indicate it is indeed a memorial bridge. While we are at it, let’s invite some of Cappelen’s great and great great grandchildren to the ceremony.

It’s time to remember our history.

Dave Berger of Maple Grove, Minnesota, is a retired sociology professor, and a freelance writer and author.

