In this new year, will Minnesota face up to its old problem?

I moved to this state to pursue my Ph.D. from the University of Minnesota. Before, I lived in Pennsylvania, Florida and internationally — in Saudi Arabia, Jordan and Yemen. Hence I bring a global perspective to how I see Minnesota.
Minnesotans are like the “fish in the sea” who are so absorbed as “insiders” that they often fail to see Minnesota for what it is. As an outsider, I see different challenges facing Minnesota that could serve as its 2024 New Year’s resolution.
Minnesota suffers from a severe racial issue. I have lived in Yemen, Saudi Arabia, Jordan, Florida and Pennsylvania — and in none of these places did I encounter the level of racism that I encountered in Minnesota. There is just widespread bias, prejudice and discrimination that is embedded in the psyche of Minnesota. That George Floyd was killed in this state is not mere coincidence.
I have come into contact with the law enforcement here in Minnesota and experienced vicarious trauma. Racism is part and parcel of the ideology of Minnesota. Since the murder of Floyd, however, Minnesota came under serious scrutiny nationally and internationally. But Minnesotans must continue and double their efforts to address and eradicate the peculiar American disease of racism.
In addition to the entrenched racism, Minnesota suffers from a double problem: The weather of Minnesota is mercilessly cold and the personality of Minnesotans is colder. There is certainly a correlation between these conditions. After all, Minnesota Nice is a peculiarly local disease, where Minnesotans would engage in double presentation: They might be nice in front of you but remain cruel from behind. As a tropical man, I cannot stand the cold weather of Minnesota, which is brutal. But as an immigrant, I cannot stand the coldness of Minnesotans.
There is nothing Minnesotans can do regarding the cold weather, but there are many things they can do regarding the cold personality. I believe it would behoove Minnesotans to take personal development courses, because it would expose them to new ways of navigating social functions. There is no shortage of coaches, gurus and mentors in America. In fact, the concept of personal development is quintessentially an American concept. Nowhere else in the world do people care about personal development, as Americans do.
The subjective experiences of living in Minnesota are far more important than any objective metrics that purport to portray Minnesota. I have interviewed so many of my colleagues at the University of Minnesota, especially those coming from out of state, and they all agreed that Minnesota is a hard place to assimilate and integrate. This is utterly surprising because there are large Somali and Hmong communities in Minnesota — and yet they remain so fragmented.
According to history, most of those communities of color and foreign immigrants came to Minnesota when it was economically cheap to live in the state. Minnesota is no longer cheap, yet many of those communities remain there, because once a family establishes itself in a place, it is hard to move out.
I did not find a place, a home, in Minnesota. Thus I could not wait until I finished my degree and leave Minnesota immediately and permanently. For me, it is the people that attract me to the place, not vice versa. In Minnesota, despite my consistent efforts to connect with my peers, I could not find a community — although I have easily found my tribe in Florida, Pennsylvania, Jordan, Saudi Arabia and Yemen. Thus, there is something quite unique about Minnesota that is quite antithetical to my character.
Yet although I could not meet any of my peers in this state, I met my best mentor there. He is 86, the most brilliant scholar I ever met in Minnesota. He founded the Center for Policy Design and invented the Large Systems Architecture Theory. He mentored the late dean of Harvard Kennedy School, David T. Ellwood. He wrote legislation for the health aintenance organization. He is the legendary Dr. Walter J. McClure.
I am fortunate and proud to be his serious protegee, trusted friend and able colleague. What I have learned from him alone exceeds what I learned from all of my professors combined. Originally from Pennsylvania, he took a job opportunity at the University of Minnesota, found a woman to marry and built a family. Meeting him was the main highlight and best outcome from living in Minnesota.
Abdulrahman Bindamnan is a Ph.D. student at the University of Minnesota and a contributing author at Psychology Today.