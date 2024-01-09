St. Paul is ready for its new City Council to lead

“St Paul will have four new council members,” was a headline I saw about the results from the November election in our capital city. What year was that? The answer, 2023.

But it was also the headline in 1982. In both elections, four new members joined the incumbents on the City Council.

Article continues after advertisement

Over four decades ago, Bob Fletcher, Hugo Masanz, Chris Nicosia and I joined Bill Wilson, Len Levine and Vic Tedesco. This past fall, Anika Bowie, Saura Jost, Hwa Jeong Kim and Cheniqua Johnson joined incumbents Rebecca Noecker, Mitra Jalali and Nelsie Yang.

Both elections signaled the desire of St. Paul citizens for change and a council that was close and accessible to them. The ’82 contest was the first election under a new ward system and at a time when partnership with district councils was important to neighborhood organizations. The ’82 City Council members shared an interest in strong businesses, large and small, development that created good jobs, a vibrant downtown and a sensitivity to the tax burden. We heard similar issues in 2023.

Article continues after advertisement

There are obvious differences between 1982 and 2024. Then, all seven members were men, and only one was a person of color. There were three conservatives, but moderate conservatives unlike the MAGA ones we see today.

All seven of today’s council members are women and six are BIPOC. They are young and supported by the DFL. The members bring different interests, skills and passions to the council table. They have great aspirations for the city.

During the recent election, all the winning candidates articulated the daunting challenges facing the city. The 2024 council has a full agenda in front of it. New financial resources create opportunities to address our infrastructure and parks. Voters last fall passed a one-cent sales tax increase. Also high on the agenda are affordablehousing, safe neighborhoods, innovation being partners in addressing human needs and getting a handle on taxes.

Article continues after advertisement

I encourage the council to establish priorities, and work with other elected officials and Mayor Melvin Carter to accomplish their goals.

Today the council faces a very negative, and at times, hostile, opinion of government. The council has the opportunity to demonstrate that government can work for the people. The council can exhibit being a laboratory of democracy, where the voice of citizens will be listened to, and all sectors work together to build a city that serves all.

Council Members, St. Paul is ready for your leadership.

Jim Scheibel is professor of practice at Hamline University. He is the former mayor of St. Paul.

Want to add your voice? If you’re interested in joining the discussion, consider writing a Community Voices commentary or counterpoint. (For more information about Community Voices, see our Submission Guidelines.)