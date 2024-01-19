I read with great interest Dane Smith’s Jan. 8 article “Bonafide bragging rights for Minnesota’s arts and culture scene.” My keen interest turned to surprise as it was missing a significant driver of the Twin Cities cultural ecosystem — the Minneapolis College of Art & Design. Any article about the rich and storied history of the creative and cultural landscape of Minnesota and the Twin Cities would be amiss in overlooking the phenomenal, intergenerational contributions of MCAD’s faculty, students, alumni and staff.

Since 1886, MCAD has been at the forefront of arts education, fostering a community of creative thinkers, artists and designers who have contributed significantly to the vibrant arts scene in Minneapolis and St. Paul and to the region as a whole. In the very first academic catalog, the school announced: “The aim in founding the School is to offer here at home the same [quality of instruction] offered in the best American art schools…suited to the training of persons devoting themselves to art as a profession, to diffusing the principles of art, and to the cultivation of the public taste.”

Since that first year, MCAD’s commitment to excellence in art and design education has nurtured generations of artists, designers and creatives who have made significant contributions locally and globally. At MCAD we pride ourselves on being a hub for innovation and creativity, where students are encouraged to explore and push the boundaries of their artistic expression. Our faculty, from the likes of Mary Moulton Cheney (then) to Piotr Szychalski (now), have set unparalleled standards for excellence in our community. Our alumni have gone on to lay the foundation for the creative terrain of the Twin Cities — from the Ojibwe painter and sculptor George Morrison (class of 1943) to the photography of award-winning Hmong artist Pao Houa Her (class of 2009). MCAD alumni have been key drivers of the vitality about which Dane Smith speaks so enthusiastically.

I am proud of our institution’s storied history and its vital role today in shaping the arts and cultural landscape of the Twin Cities. MCAD’s impact extends beyond our campus. Through collaborations with local arts institutions, neighborhood communities and public programs, we have been instrumental in democratizing art and making it accessible to a broader audience. Our alumni are not just making art; they are leading cultural conversations, driving economic growth in creative industries, and enhancing the cultural fabric of our cities.

As we look to the future, MCAD remains dedicated to being a catalyst for artistic innovation and a key contributor to the rich tapestry of arts and culture in the Twin Cities. We are committed to introducing the next generation of artists, designers and creative leaders who will continue to enrich the Twin Cities and beyond.

Sanjit Sethi is president at Minneapolis College of Art & Design.

Another governor for the arts

I applaud Dane Smith’s efforts to “Reappraise Minnesota” and review the important role played by the arts. As he notes, government can and should play a role. Unfortunately, he skipped over my father’s contributions, which were honored nationally by the Americans for the Arts and the National Council of Mayors.

Gov. Arne Carlson’s prime goal was to strengthen community arts programs throughout the state in order to give more access to more people. Not only did he provide record financial support for regional arts councils but he also traveled back and forth to Hollywood to persuade film officials to shoot more movies in Minnesota. This was successful due to the remarkable theatrical infrastructure already in Minnesota including the abundance of community theaters and advertising studios. In brief, we had the local acting and technical talent along with the technology.

What is interesting here is that my father saw his role as supporting the efforts of the State Arts Board and the Film Board. They were not only the experts but they also did all the preparatory work. His job was to open doors and sell.

The result was that the governor’s residence became a center of arts activity including painting exhibits, receptions honoring performers from Yo-Yo Ma to the cast of “Joseph,” and individual performances by artists like Lorrie Line. But, it was also used as a meeting place to help bring in major productions like “The Lion King.’ It was understood that whatever the Arts Council and the Film Board wanted from the residence, they got.

And what a delight for our family and what a benefit for the state.

Arne H. Carlson Jr. (Tucker)

