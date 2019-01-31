Minnesota’s persistent literacy gap has lawmakers looking for ways to push evidence-based reading instruction

Schools across the state closed down at the start of this week because of the extreme cold. It’s the right thing to do, so that kids aren’t being put at risk, said Sen. Chuck Wiger, DFL-Maplewood. But he thinks there’s another issue affecting Minnesota students that deserves the same level of urgency and decisive action: reading proficiency rates that have remained stagnant for years, and have even decreased for some student groups.
“Minnesota has a state of emergency regarding literacy. I’m very disappointed with where we’re at right now with the persistent reading success gap between white students and students of color,” he said Wednesday. “We are not making adequate progress, and the future of tens of thousands of our students is seriously at risk if we don’t address this.”
Yet according to the latest state assessments, only 56 percent of fourth-graders tested proficient in reading. That number has remained relatively flat for years. Broken down by race and special status, the proficiency rates are even more alarming: Minnesota now has the widest gap in reading scores between white and nonwhite students in the nation. Only 32 percent of black fourth-graders and 34 percent of Hispanic fourth-graders are proficient in reading, compared to 66 percent of white fourth-graders.
Serving as the ranking minority member of the Senate E-12 Finance and Policy Committee, Wiger says there is strong bipartisan interest in looking at which evidence-based reading strategies are needed to move the needle. And progress on this front, he suspects, will require some legislative action this session.
“Frankly, I think the governor should call a summit soon on this,” he said. “At least, through the legislative process, we can direct some action, for coming up with a plan to address this.”
Experts call for reforms
Earlier this week, members of the Senate E-12 Finance and Policy Committee, chaired by Sen. Carla Nelson, R-Rochester, heard from a number of Minnesota-based reading experts — many of whom called for widespread early literacy instruction reforms needed at the district and school level.
At the peak of the so-called nationwide “reading war,” educators often fell into one of two camps: one that prioritized explicit phonics-based instruction; or another that prioritized exposure to good books and reading practice.
A bounty of scientific research, however, has shown that kids cannot simply learn to read through exposure to books and story time. Rather, they need to be taught how to decode words, a skill that requires a strong foundation in phonics — being able to connect sounds with letters.
Today, you’d be hard pressed to find a Minnesota educator who’d deny the importance of embedding some phonics-based instruction into reading lessons and curriculum. But there’s still no consensus on how much focus should be devoted to building students’ phonics skills — a variable that results in literacy instruction inconsistencies across districts, and even across grade levels within the same school.
Many of the experts convened to present on Monday support a more explicit phonics-based instruction approach to teaching reading. That includes leaders with The Reading Center and the Minnesota Reading Corps — two organizations that specialize in targeting reading interventions to students who struggle most with reading, including students with dyslexia.
Kathy Howe, a local reading expert called in to testify, raised concern over the “balanced literacy” approach used in most schools today.
“What we see in observing balanced literacy classrooms is that sounding out words is de-emphasized. Rather students are encouraged to guess words based on pictures, context … this is not phonics, at all,” she said. “Balanced literacy has been the preferred reading instructional philosophy in most Minnesota K-3 classrooms, for several decades.”
Howe talked about her work with the St. Croix River Education District, in which she helped restructure the elementary school’s approach to teaching reading to ensure phonics-based instruction sat at the core of each lesson. In many cases, it’s a commitment that requires a radical restructuring that involves buying new curriculum materials, leadership from the school board and principal, a new school schedule and staffing plan and additional professional development for educators. But it’s a reform that she insists needs to take place in schools across the state.
“It’s hard work. But there are people who have done it. Some of them are sitting here behind me,” she said, pointing out John Alexander, executive director of Groves Academy, which works with school districts to better implement phonics-based reading instruction.
Given the success in students’ reading scores in the districts his staff currently collaborate with, Alexander told committee members he hopes that the Minneapolis Public Schools district, the St. Paul Public Schools district and the Anoka-Hennepin Public School District “will take notice and do the restructuring necessary” to boost literacy scores through more explicit phonics-based instruction as well.
Legislators weigh in
During the hearing on Monday, Nelson voiced her own frustrations with reading proficiency rates in Minnesota.
“Why is it that we’ve been talking about the importance of early reading since I came to the Senate in 2011?” she said. “We’ve had years now, yet we’re not seeing the return on investment. Most importantly, we are turning out students who — 20 percent of them — do go to college needing remedial work. We’re turning out students who don’t have the necessary reading skills to get the further education, career training that they need.”
In an interview after the hearing, she expressed an interest in possibly taking legislative action to ensure all reading instructors are employing evidence-based practices. “One has to wonder if, in fact, our persistent and rather stagnant reading gap might possibly be because we haven’t been laser focused on these evidence-based, scientific strategies that really encompass the strategy of learning to read,” she said.
Reflecting on her own experience as a reading specialist in a Minnesota school, she recalled working with a group of first-graders who were taught in phonics-based reading. The next year, that same group of kids had a whole-language teacher. And for their third-grade year, reading instruction included a mix of strategies.
“I thought, ‘It’s really hard for these kids,’” she said. “Where is the scope and sequence?”
In terms of teacher licensure, Nelson indicated she’s interested in revisiting a gap that currently exists in licensure criteria. Nearly a decade ago, based on recommendations that came out of a Minnesota reading task force, licensure requirements for teachers were better synced with evidence-based best practices in reading instruction.
But as Alexander pointed out during his testimony, the new criteria only impacted new teachers — those with little ability to enter a school system and create change. Teachers who already held their licensure were exempt from the new requirements.
Nelson said she’s interested in revisiting this, to ensure all teachers are on the same page with scientifically based reading instruction, when it comes to meeting licensure requirements.
Meanwhile, Wiger has drafted a bill (S.F. 81) that would create a Minnesota Reads task force. The 15-member task force would be appointed by the commissioner of education and include a mix of educators, literacy researchers, parents and business representatives. They would be tasked with advising the commissioner on strategies to reach 100 percent reading proficiency rates for both third-graders and adults by 2025. Additionally, by Feb. 15 of each year, they would be tasked with supplying state legislators with a report that includes recommendations for legislative action to improve literacy programs and outcomes.
In particular, Wiger says he’d like to see a task force like this spearhead a statewide campaign, promoting literacy.
“People are not mad enough about how we are failing their students,” he said. “There should be a great deal of outrage right now that we are not making adequate progress.”
Comments (13)
Well it’s about time! Balanced Literacy is a plan perfectly designed to ensure that students with challenges do NOT learn to read and it is used by almost all MN schools. Most schools have incorporated some phonics and consider that they have have a rigorous reading program. What is needed as Kathy Howe says is a whole package that involved staffing, curriculum, scheduling etc. There are people who know how to do this and have done it.
The “experts” tend to not do well with American Indians. Moreover, “evidence-based” practices have failed American Indians because there is little if any Indian evidence in the expert research and planning methods; not only of educators but many social service providers as well. American Indians see the world through a holistic lens while Western thought and practice use linear methods. I am not sure if this is lacking in other ethnic communities, but it’s worth a look. I suggest that educators become more relational with Indian parents and community to learn more about how to teach Indian students.
It’s not correct to say that “evidence based practices have failed American Indians because there is little if any Indian evidence in the expert research”. There is no evidence that effective reading instruction varies by race/ethnicity. Like this there is much that has not been studied in education. The effect of using an evidence based approach with a particular student can be measured and that should be the standard for using or discontinuing any method.
Education is a discipline that has a substantial research base although the quality of much of it is not good. Still, while research continues we ought to use what we do have evidence for and use best judgment to fill the gaps. Education is notable for not using the evidence it does have thus making it a ‘soft’ profession. In Minnesota reading instruction is at the heart of this anti-science approach. Like climate change deniers many educators don’t want to be confused by the facts because they do not jive with their educational ideology. In Minnesota education the more educated you are the more likely you are to be a science denier.
Maybe the reading gap has something to do with whether or not parents are reading to their kids at home? Not just when they are in school, but when they are babies.
Another approach would be to start rewarding teachers based on their student’s achievements. If your students do well, you get a big bonus. If they don’t, you loose your teacher license. If we had a system like this in place, teachers would figure out pretty fast what works and what doesn’t. The ones that don’t wouldn’t be around any more.
As the article said no amount of story time is going to teach every kid to read, that’s simply not enough. Affluent parents are able to supplement reading instruction (Hooked on Phonics?) but that’s not an option for everyone. It’s going to have to happen in the classroom.
Also we can’t afford to fire teachers whose students struggle. It’s hard enough to convince people to take the job in an atmosphere where people make comments like this.
Punishing teachers for poor student performance is a terrible idea.
Student performance largely correlates with wealth – children from affluent families (and the schools in neighborhoods where affluent families live) perform better than children from less affluent families. So if you punish teachers for poor student performance, you create a huge disincentive for teachers to go to those schools. You’ll get weaker teachers and more teacher turnover – exactly the opposite effect of what you are trying to do.
Andrew is absolutely right. Research is clear that phonics is essential for all but the most unusually adept students. Insist that reading instruction follow research, retrain your teachers, and student s will improve.
One issue I would like to see pursued is language literacy, that is requiring all kids to be fluent in 2 languages. this would give kids who enter school speaking a 2nd language a leg up. And maybe they could learn to read more easily in that language. My kids in school in Montreal are expected to be fluent in 3 languages (French, English and 1 other). obviously a big advantage in an internationalizing world.
The outrage is there among parents, but gets dissipated in trying to advocate with teachers and administrations for your kid, and finding appropriate outside tutoring when help in school is mostly more hours of what’s already not working.
Phyllis Kahn makes an excellent point, but I doubt it’ll happen in my lifetime (I’m 74). I’m not opposed to “whole language” and/or a “balanced” approach, but phonics should get more emphasis. English is a quirky, difficult language to learn, especially if it’s not the family’s native tongue. It’s hard for me to imagine an elementary (or secondary, for that matter) teacher who doesn’t understand the value of phonics as an instructional tool, but to the degree that that particular void exists, it absolutely has to be addressed, and if retraining is the remedy, then by all means, those teachers need to be retrained.
Mike Schumann’s “solution” not only won’t work, but is punishing the wrong people – unless he has evidence that substantial numbers of Minnesota teachers are themselves illiterate. Holding teachers hostage to student performance is both easy and intellectually backward. If anyone needs some sort of artificial incentive to learn to read English, it would be the children, and my observations of elementary kids in school, at least in the primary grades, suggest that most are eager to please their teachers, even without some sort of artificial incentive. Those that aren’t, or that somehow can’t meet expectations, typically have other issues or problems that need to be addressed.
What consequences would Mr. Schumann assign to a child who doesn’t learn to read? Neither firing her 3rd grade teacher nor telling her to wait 10 years, when she discovers she’s unemployable, seem very useful if the goal is that she learn to read. Even phonics isn’t 100% effective without presenting it in the context of some of the other methods of figuring out words and meaning. Unless Schumann knows a foolproof method to teach children to read (and if he does, he should be sharing it), punishing me because his daughter hasn’t learned to read doesn’t really solve her problem, or Minnesota’s problems, but it does create additional problems for me if his daughter is in my class..
I think most would agree that using the best methods for teaching is worthwhile but that won’t guarantee a significant reduction in the achievement gap. That gap is there in more than just reading (admittedly the reading gap exacerbates those in other subjects) which suggests it is more than just teaching methodology. We need to work on reducing the wealth gap which I believe is the biggest driver of the disparity. Also, minority parents seem to be much less engaged in their children’s education. It is partly cultural but more likely that minority and immigrant parents themselves lack the skills (and the means) necessary to aid in their child’s education. Some way of enriching the out of school learning environment is needed for those children who lack in home support. I don’t have any answers but changing teaching methods, as laudable as that may be, is not going to eliminate that gap.
You are making the perfect the enemy of the good. Of course there are many contributing factors causing the reading gap. Teaching practice is one that can be changed if the will is there by educators and politicians. Changing wealth inequalities or long-held cultural practices are, shall we say, a much longer project and really intractable by comparison. Proper evidence-based instruction applied rigorously yields remarkable success.
Given a great deal of third-party, objective research, it is very clear what needs to be taught in the early grades (kindergarten through third grade) so that students read fluently–with proper rate and accuracy. There is no debating that students require systematic, explicit instruction in phonemic awareness, phonics, fluency and in vocabulary acquisition and in learning comprehension strategies. Unfortunately, “balanced literacy,” a euphemism for whole language, is not balanced in the vast majority of curricula; instead, it focuses on vocabulary development and comprehensions strategies using rich literature, which is uncontrolled and forces students to guess at a word’s identity. In fact, guessing based on pictures on the page, the shape of the word, and its use in the context of the sentence are word identification strategies embraced and taught by teachers of balanced literacy.
Currently in Minneapolis and St. Paul, many classrooms have 70%+ of the students not making adequate progress in their balanced literacy classrooms. Only 15% of these students are dyslexic and have a neurological reason for their reading difficulty; the other 85% are instructional casualties, students who have not been taught properly.
Schools and districts do not have the resources to address the needs of this many students. This is why it is imperative that we are correctly teaching reading in the general education classrooms. If we do so properly and are consistently monitoring students’ progress, research shows that 80% of the students will make adequate progress. If we don’t address reading correctly, as is the case now, we are literally failing the system is literally failing the students in whom adults have been entrusted.
Some people make the argument that the achievement gap exists primarily due to economic conditions. While economic conditions exacerbate many school issues, overcoming poverty by breaking the cycle becomes even more important. This cycle will be broken with education, and reading should be the center piece of education in elementary school.
Again, the research is clear that even children from the lowest income homes can be taught to read. Let’s not continue to fail them.
John Alexander
Literacy Consultant