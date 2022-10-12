Nonprofit, nonpartisan journalism. Supported by readers.

MinnPost’s 2022 Election Central

Here, you can catch up on all you need to know about what’s on the ballot — from governor to attorney general to secretary of state, to Legislature and Congress, and more — before Election Day on Nov. 8.

MinnPost photo illustration

Welcome to MinnPost’s 2022 election central page. It’s a big midterm year, with the governor, attorney general, secretary of state, all 201 legislators and all eight members of Congress on the ballot — plus, some high-profile local races in the Twin Cities metro. Here, you can catch up on all you need to know before Election Day on Nov. 8. Scroll for stories by contest and issue, updated as they’re published.

MinnPost election tools

Governor 2022

Gov. Tim Walz and Scott Jensen chatting following their debate at Farmfest in August.
MinnPost photo by Peter Callaghan

On Nov. 8, DFL Gov. Tim Walz faces a fight for reelection against Republican nominee Scott Jensen.

Congressional races 2022

photo of us capitol dome
REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

All eight of Minnesota’s congressional seats are up for election this November. The most ink is being spilled on two of them: the 2nd District, a rematch between Democratic Rep. Angie Craig and GOP contender Tyler Kistner, which is shaping up to be one of the most expensive in the country; and the 1st District, where GOP Rep. Brad Finstad, who won a special election to replace the late Rep. Jim Hagedorn, faces Democrat Jeff Ettinger.

Legislature 2022

Minnesota House
MinnPost photo by Tom Olmscheid

After redistricting, all 201 seats in the Minnesota Legislature are up for reelection. Currently, the Minnesota House is held by the DFL, while the Senate is held by Republicans. Each party will fight to keep control of the body they already control and hopes to gain control of the other.

Attorney general 2022

MinnPost photos by Peter Callaghan.

Polling suggests Minnesota’s attorney general race could be a close one. Incumbent AG Keith Ellison, a DFLer, faces GOP nominee Jim Schultz.

Secretary of state 2022

Photos: Simon and Crockett campaigns

The Secretary of State’s role in running elections has become more high-profile in the wake of false notions held by some that the 2020 outcome was rigged. In the November election, incumbent DFL Secretary of State Steve Simon faces GOP nominee Kim Crockett.

Auditor 2022

GOP nominee Ryan Wilson, left, speaking during a Minnesota State Fair debate with incumbent DFL Auditor Julie Blaha.
Photo by Blois Olson

Incumbent DFL state auditor Julie Blaha faces GOP challenger Ryan Wilson in the November election.

Public Safety

Minneapolis Police Department
REUTERS/Nicole Neri

Public safety has emerged as a major campaign issue at all levels of government — from local races to state and Congressional. Increasing crime rates and stories of seemingly brazen and violent acts have made this a centerpiece of GOP campaigns.

Abortion and the overturning of Roe

Attendees of the abortion rights march and protest at the Minnesota State Capitol on July 17, 2022.
MinnPost photo by Tom Olmscheid

Abortion became a major election issue after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in June. DFLers are making it a centerpiece of their campaigns, especially in crucial suburban districts. Republicans say public safety and inflation are more top-of-mind for voters.

Campaign finance 2022

Photo: Alexander Grey via Unsplash

Money can’t buy you love but it can buy you ads. Which candidates are ahead in the money race? And which political committees are shelling out big money in independent expenditures?

Hennepin County Attorney 2022

Candidates Martha Holton Dimick and Mary Moriarty at the forum put on by the League of Women Voters inside the gym of the Sojourner Truth Academy in north Minneapolis.
MinnPost photo by Tony Nelson

Hennepin County has a high-profile county attorney race and a sheriff contest on the November ballot. In the county attorney race, Martha Holton Dimick and Mary Moriarty are facing off to replace longtime top prosecutor Mike Freeman. After Hennepin County Sheriff Dave Hutchinson announced he would not seek reelection following a drunken driving arrest, the county’s top cop job is open. Joseph Banks and Dawanna Witt are vying to win it.

Other 2022 election

photo of hands putting sample ballot into ballot dropbox slot
REUTERS/Mike Segar