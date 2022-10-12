Welcome to MinnPost’s 2022 election central page. It’s a big midterm year, with the governor, attorney general, secretary of state, all 201 legislators and all eight members of Congress on the ballot — plus, some high-profile local races in the Twin Cities metro. Here, you can catch up on all you need to know before Election Day on Nov. 8. Scroll for stories by contest and issue, updated as they’re published.
MinnPost election tools
Governor 2022
On Nov. 8, DFL Gov. Tim Walz faces a fight for reelection against Republican nominee Scott Jensen.
- Has Gov. Tim Walz lost Greater Minnesota? Scott Jensen hopes to run up the score in governor’s race
- Timeline: COVID sparked Jensen’s run for governor and remains recurring theme
- A look at Holocaust education in Minnesota following Jensen comments on Nazi Germany
- Analyses of how states responded to COVID highlighted in Walz-Jensen contest for governor
- Walz encounters opportunities, perils in being the incumbent during a crime wave
- More voters cast DFL primary ballots as Walz, Jensen look ahead to November
- Walz, Jensen share stage at Farmfest, spar over pandemic and more
- Walz and Simon opt out of campaign public funds program; Ellison opts in
- For the record: Where do Walz and Ellison stand on abortion?
- How the Minnesota GOP’s endorsement process pushes Republican candidates further to the right
Congressional races 2022
All eight of Minnesota’s congressional seats are up for election this November. The most ink is being spilled on two of them: the 2nd District, a rematch between Democratic Rep. Angie Craig and GOP contender Tyler Kistner, which is shaping up to be one of the most expensive in the country; and the 1st District, where GOP Rep. Brad Finstad, who won a special election to replace the late Rep. Jim Hagedorn, faces Democrat Jeff Ettinger.
- If U.S. House flips, Minnesota lawmakers would face dramatic shifts in power
- Emmer voted against infrastructure bill, then sought its funding for Minnesota highway project
- Defeating a Minnesota member of Congress is a long-shot, but some are willing to try
- What the Latino vote means in this November’s election
- Dems think abortion is a winning issue, but will it lead to House wins in Minnesota’s swing districts?
- Finstad has an incumbent’s advantage in his race against Ettinger
- Klobuchar, Smith join Democratic fight to maintain control of the U.S. Senate – and their own clout
- Finstad’s win in Minnesota’s 1st Congressional District explained
- ‘Jeff from town’: How a former Hormel CEO came to be a Democratic candidate for a U.S. House seat in southern Minnesota
- Unions weren’t happy with Pete Stauber’s vote on the infrastructure bill. Will that matter in the 2022 election?
Legislature 2022
After redistricting, all 201 seats in the Minnesota Legislature are up for reelection. Currently, the Minnesota House is held by the DFL, while the Senate is held by Republicans. Each party will fight to keep control of the body they already control and hopes to gain control of the other.
- Will the Iron Range finally go red? Control of Legislature could hinge on 7 seats in northeastern Minnesota
- The 20 Minnesota legislative races to watch in 2022
- DFLer-turned-independent Tom Bakk endorses 2 Democrats in key House races
- Battle for the Minnesota Legislature pits abortion rights against inflation, crime
- Small but mighty showing for anti-establishment GOP candidates in Minnesota primary
- Marijuana advocates in Minnesota campaigning against legalization parties, infiltrators, in key swing districts
- Why Minnesota Republicans might be hesitant to push abortion constitutional amendment
- Handful of DFLers who oppose abortion could be key to DFL keeping MN House control
- Greater Minnesotans may be feeling the squeeze of inflation more so than their metro counterparts
- Legislative leaders have wrestled with spending Minnesota’s historic surplus. Scott Jensen has some thoughts about that.
Attorney general 2022
Polling suggests Minnesota’s attorney general race could be a close one. Incumbent AG Keith Ellison, a DFLer, faces GOP nominee Jim Schultz.
- Anti-abortion MAGA fan Wardlow looks to spoil AG primary for GOP, Schultz
- Walz and Simon opt out of campaign public funds program; Ellison opts in
- For the record: Where do Walz and Ellison stand on abortion?
- Why Attorney General Keith Ellison is getting pushback at the Legislature for a plan to help prosecutors in Greater Minnesota
Secretary of state 2022
The Secretary of State’s role in running elections has become more high-profile in the wake of false notions held by some that the 2020 outcome was rigged. In the November election, incumbent DFL Secretary of State Steve Simon faces GOP nominee Kim Crockett.
Auditor 2022
Incumbent DFL state auditor Julie Blaha faces GOP challenger Ryan Wilson in the November election.
Public Safety
Public safety has emerged as a major campaign issue at all levels of government — from local races to state and Congressional. Increasing crime rates and stories of seemingly brazen and violent acts have made this a centerpiece of GOP campaigns.
- Gun violence, policing dominate Hennepin County attorney candidate forum
- Anti-abortion MAGA fan Wardlow looks to spoil AG primary for GOP, Schultz
- Walz celebrates traffic stops in Twin Cities crime reduction effort — but says they’re not for minor infractions
- Why are wealthier Minneapolis neighborhoods receiving extra police patrols?
- Meet the Hennepin County Attorney candidate: Mary Moriarty
- Meet the Hennepin County Attorney candidate: Martha Holton Dimick
- Why a plan to spend $1 million on a pro-cop advertising campaign has roiled the Minnesota Senate
- Gun-control advocates, opponents ready for legislators’ ‘Gun Week’
- Minneapolis rehiring six firefighters with federal funding
Abortion and the overturning of Roe
Abortion became a major election issue after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in June. DFLers are making it a centerpiece of their campaigns, especially in crucial suburban districts. Republicans say public safety and inflation are more top-of-mind for voters.
- Overturning of Roe v. Wade pushes Minnesotans to consider long-term life contraception decisions
- Ramsey County judge’s ruling on abortion is a win for those seeking easier access to the medical procedure
- Why Minnesota Republicans might be hesitant to push abortion constitutional amendment
- Handful of DFLers who oppose abortion could be key to DFL keeping MN House control
- Does Minnesota law have a ‘viability’ threshold limiting abortion? Well, that depends
- For the record: Where do Walz and Ellison stand on abortion?
- So, does the overturning of Roe help Democrats or Republicans come November?
- MinnPost poll reveals two-thirds of Minnesotans oppose ban on abortions
- What we know about abortions in Minnesota
Campaign finance 2022
Money can’t buy you love but it can buy you ads. Which candidates are ahead in the money race? And which political committees are shelling out big money in independent expenditures?
Hennepin County Attorney 2022
Hennepin County has a high-profile county attorney race and a sheriff contest on the November ballot. In the county attorney race, Martha Holton Dimick and Mary Moriarty are facing off to replace longtime top prosecutor Mike Freeman. After Hennepin County Sheriff Dave Hutchinson announced he would not seek reelection following a drunken driving arrest, the county’s top cop job is open. Joseph Banks and Dawanna Witt are vying to win it.
Other 2022 election
- The state of 2022 early voting in Minnesota: It’s not 2020 anymore
- Brooklyn Park mayoral candidates offer different approaches to address crime
- Verdict is in already in almost all judge contests in Minnesota
- Greater Minnesotans may be feeling the squeeze of inflation more so than their metro counterparts
- Minnesota isn’t likely to see many hotly contested primaries for statewide office. That’s exactly the way the parties want it.
- How the Minnesota GOP’s endorsement process pushes Republican candidates further to the right
- ‘The same tired talking points’: Minnesota Republicans wrestle with how to appeal to more urban, suburban voters