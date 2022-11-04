In addition to voting for governor, attorney general, secretary of state, congresspeople and legislators, voters in many Minnesota jurisdictions will also vote on more local issues: things like changing the structure of city government; whether to allow liquor sales in town on Sundays; approving or denying a tax levy to increase local school funding; or whether to raise the sales tax to improve the local ice arena (this is Minnesota, after all).

Here’s a searchable, sortable list of every question put to voters on Minnesota ballots.