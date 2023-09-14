Who’s running for City Council in Minneapolis and St. Paul in 2023

If elected this fall, what policy would be your top priority? If I were to be elected as the representative for Ward 5 the first thing I would want to do is address our horrible Street conditions. While it would be winter I would want to appropriate fund so that moment that the thought happened the north side would get New roads everywhere. But if elected since it would be fall I would be looking to get jobs for individuals who are looking for them especially offenders leaving prison. We have a plethora of treatment and halfway houses and a plethora of job these men need those jobs in my opinion. But I would definitely be on plowing no more getting stuck in the snow!

Should Minneapolis enact a rent stabilization ordinance with a 3% cap on annual rent increases? Why or why not? It's a very touchy subject rent stabilization is the goal for many on the North side if not throughout the whole twin cities. It's been tough times out here for some people finding jobs keeping jobs and or making money. A 3% increase on most people's rent would be about $51 a year if you were paying $1,000 or so dollars. Well that may seem like some chump change it is not. We must do something to ensure everyone is being paid the minimum wage at or above $15 an hour that would be hard. I would rather see something around 1% to 1.5. as well as a biannual minimum wage increase until we get to $21 an hour!

Should Minneapolis continue its current practice of clearing encampments of unsheltered people? Why or why not? Having experienced homelessness myself not to that measure but understanding the desperation behind it , with the lack of jobs willing to hire good individuals for lack of a word being picky vagrancy and homelessness is rampant. The tent city alone that used to be down Hiawatha and the one that was Northwest by Home Depot are sad to see. But they were homes for people that couldn't afford anything or there's just a lack of assistance or affordable housing for individuals in that situation. It's wrong if there's nowhere else for them to go. It's immoral. There needs to be a very comprehensive humane way to fix this maybe by taxing ticket sales from sports teams we might be able to do something.

Should Minneapolis reduce funding for the city's police department to spend more on alternatives to traditional policing? Why or why not? Law & Order is important that means the police are Paramount! With that being said I would love to see a reallocation of police funds and the possibility of making a few changes to the style of officers. For instance I would be proposing to have three to four different types of officers to respond to the different types of situations. Like we have meter maids there should be officers that strictly deal with traffic violations . Officers who live in the communities they serve and officers who respond to violent threats not SWAT. These new style Minneapolis officers should also be equipped and uniformed so that the anxiety and lack of respect or trust can be abolished the police need to change the way they look not how much they have.

Should Minneapolis create a municipal program to clear snow and ice from sidewalks? Why or why not? This has been an pet project of mine and a lot of my waking hours throughout the last winter. Rather than a municipal program I would want to talk with engineers at the University of Minnesota engineers from the department of motor vehicles and figure out a intelligent way to battle the snow possibly partially heated streets and maybe a new kind of snow plow that doesn't destroy the streets which are in need of rapid repair which has yet to be done over North. But I would also be willing to employ private citizens part-time to plow. Or maybe we just need to hire more City works workers who are qualified.