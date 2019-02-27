Expect to see the S-word beaten to a pulp by Election Day 2020

With plenty of help, Donald Trump is hoping to frame the 2020 election as a choice between “socialism” and four more years of whatever the heck “Trumpism” is.
“Socialist” is a word that has different meanings in different times and places. As he gears up for the next election, Donald Trump has decided to use “socialism/socialist” as a catchall scare term for anything he opposes/anyone who doesn’t support him.
In his State of the Union address, the president spake thus: “Tonight, we renew our resolve that America will never be a socialist country.” He gave no details on what that meant.
In gushing the day after the speech, Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin upped the ante by suggesting that America, at some unspecified time and manner, had been a socialist country but, as he pledged on CNBC’s “Squawk Box” show: “We’re not going back to socialism. We’re going on an economic plan for America that works.“
One of Trump’s leading media admirers, “Judge” Jeanine Piro of Fox News, attacks anti-Trumpers generally as socialists and defends capitalism constantly, without defining her terms very clearly. While she regularly calls Trump’s foes socialists, she’s such a good capitalist that she has been stiffing her lenders and creditors from a 13-years-ago failed Senate campaign, and now seeks to dissolve the last vestiges of her campaign without arranging payment of $600,000 she/her campaign borrowed. In a real capitalist country, maybe she’d go to debtor’s prison.
I suspect that Trump and his minions are going to beat the S-word to a pulp between now and November of 2020. And the fact that there are Democrats, like Sen. Bernie Sanders and U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who actually call themselves “socialists” might help the right whip up the red menace (although Sanders and AOC are generally careful to use the phrase “democratic socialists,” which means they are not planning a violent Bolshevik revolution and do, in fact, hold congressional office via multiparty elections).
Will they define ‘socialist’?
But it will be interesting to see how close Trump and his fellow red-baiters come to defining their terms. (I predict they will come nowhere close.) They are just throwing the S-word out there and hoping it scares people.
That’s an old tactic. The income tax was denounced as socialism when first introduced, and maybe it was if you take a very broad view of the term. Same for every increase in it and most every other form of taxation and every government program that takes from those who can most afford it to provide any kind of benefit to those who cannot. Same for Social Security (it even has “social” in its name), and Medicare and Medicaid and Obamacare (especially the “mandate.”)
Sweden and other Scandinavian countries, all quite wealthy and democratic, called themselves “socialist” for years. I don’t know how much they still do. But they still have high taxes and the state pays for benefits that would be decried as socialist if anyone proposed them here. (I shouldn’t say “would” decry them as socialist. Raising taxes and increasing government benefits are routinely decried in America as “socialist.”)
The Scandinavian countries are also, of course, among the wealthiest nations in the world. And they have things (and have had them for years) like universal health care (as do Britain and most of Western Europe and Canada) that are immediately opposed as “socialism” when proposed here. And they are, if anyone is, free and democratic nations.
The United States is virtually alone atop the list of wealthy nations of the world in the portion of its population that lacks health care coverage, which I gather in some circles is a bragging point on behalf of how “free” we are.
A very stretchy term
My main point, which I’ve probably overdone by now but I swear I’ll stop soon, is that the S-word can actually be stretched, with some actual meaning, to cover everything from Social Security to Bolshevism and to whatever you want to call the hideous totalitarian system in effect in North Korea.
When nonsensical red-baiting occurs and gets in the way of our ability to have a calm, rational discussion of what kind of benefits we want our government to provide, I recall a famously cynical wisecrack from the famously cynical early 20th century American wisecracker, H.L. Mencken, who wrote:
“No one in this world, so far as I know — and I have searched the records for years, and employed agents to help me — has ever lost money by underestimating the intelligence of the great masses of the plain people. Nor has anyone ever lost public office thereby.”
Over time, this longer quote came to be paraphrased and misquoted, most commonly in this form: “No one ever went broke underestimating the intelligence of the American public.”
Comments (7)
Erik, what about the blue-baiting? Conservatives are called racists, bigots, fear mongers etc etc by the left.
The issue you appear to be addressing is free market capitalism vs some form of govt controlled economy (Whether full blown socialism, Marxism, Oligarchy, or some combo of socialism with some capitalist features thrown in).
We’ve had the latter for several decades now and it clearly isn’t working. Places that have full blown socialism aren’t working either. The flow I find in your logic is the claim we must have a taxation system with a welfare state. If we actually went to a free market capitalist system with truly sound money, poverty would be almost non existent. Inflation wouldn’t exist. Govt would be a tiny fraction of the size it is now. We wouldn’t need any of the Welfare type programs nor any of the entitlements.
Bob, you’re right. Socialism doesn’t work. As seen in the United States at least since Reagan, socialism exists for corporations and the rich. Everyone else is left with capitalism. It’s worked so well that corporates profits are skyrocketing, the wealth gap is dangerously stark and wages haven’t risen for decades. I share your concerns on the implementation of socialism in the United States.
If using the term “socialism” is red-baiting, the biggest red-baiters are Bernie Sanders, AOC, and others like them. They openly declare their support for socialism, although they don’t precisely define what they mean by the term. Are they social democrats (as in western Europe) who favor much higher taxes and more expansive social programs, while leaving the means of production in private hands, i.e. a primarily market-based economy? Or do they favor the nationalization of some/all of the major economic players in America, e.g. public utilities, large manufacturers, etc.?
I’m not aware of any elected Democrat who currently supports nationalization, although Elizabeth Warren’s Accountable Capitalism Act would give federal bureaucrats power to override business decisions if those decisions harmed local communities, which means whatever those bureaucrats would deem it to mean. That would in effect be nationalization, and would politicize all major business decisions at the cost of economic efficiency.
It would benefit everyone to go back to what is taught in the first month of any credible Economics 101 course. The United States has a “mixed economy” comprised of both public and private sectors, which have generally separate functions. There is a distinction between liberalism and socialism, and there is a distinction between laissez-faire capitalism and sensibly regulated capitalism with a safety net to smooth off the harsher edges of a pure market-based economy.
The article states that, without cause, Republicans will overuse the ‘socialist’ term in the coming election cycle. He then points out that two high-profile Democrats define themselves as socialist.
If socialist values are percolating to the top of the Democratic party, why is it a problem that Republicans are simply calling them out? Was any evidence given that the Democratic party is not moving towards socialism?
The author closes in saying that we should ‘have a calm, rational discussion,’ while using derogatory terms to describe those on the right such as ‘Whatever the heck Trumpism is,’ ‘gushing’ Mnuchin, ‘stiffing her lenders’ Piro, and generalizes Republicans as ‘red-baiters.’ How could this in any way pave the way for a ‘rational’ discussion?
Overall, the article plasters the right with innuendos while implying that since they have not defined socialism, they have no right to use the S-word: a very odd argument indeed.
Very well stated. I didn’t really focus on the double standard with all the name calling by the author. This is why there can’t be a rational, calm, honest debate on the issue.
When are we going to start beating the “F” word to death. Fascism. It’s a live a well on the right.
Whatever. The truth is most voters don’t actually care so they beat that dead horse all they want. These attacks on socialism only work against centrists and moderates who don’t support liberal policies and agendas in the first place.
Democrats haven’t been able to defend or promote liberal policies since neoliberals and the “New Democrats” capture the Party in the 1980s. They can’t respond to charges of socialism or even real liberalism effectively simply because on a basic level they support those charges.
Real liberals and liberal agendas have been kept off the stage for decades by Democrats AND Republicans, it was part of duopoly that served the elite. Now it looks like we have something of a liberal resurgence underway, and you will see that actual liberals know how to repel fatuous charges and fear mongering. Unlike centrists and moderates liberals aren’t actually afraid to be called liberals, we don’t run from the designation we embrace it. Republican’s haven’t had to deal with Democrats like that in any significant way for decades.
So sure, you’ll see the “S” word flying around, but bird that few will notice.