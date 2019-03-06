In Quinnipiac poll, 64% of Americans think Trump has committed a crime

Before I give you the numbers, please remind yourself: This is just a poll result. It proves nothing.
OK, nothing, except, within the margin of error, something about public opinion, not about evidence. No one can be convicted of anything on a poll result, unless it’s a poll of a jury (and then it has to be unanimous) or impeached, unless it’s a poll of Congress, and then it has to be two-thirds of both houses.
Still, for a guy with an approval rating forever lurking around the low 40-somethings, I thought it worth passing along that Quinnipiac polled on how many Americans believe President Donald Trump has committed crimes.
In a poll taken after Michael Cohen’s testimony last week:
- By 64-24, Americans adults said yes, they believe Donald Trump committed a crime before becoming president.
- And, by 45-43 percent, Americans believe Donald Trump has committed a crime since he became president.
- By 50 to 35 percent, Americans said they were more willing to believe Cohen than Trump. (To dramatize that finding, Quinnipiac’s assistant poll director mentioned in the press release that accompanied the results that “Michael Cohen, a known liar headed to the big house, has more credibility than the leader of the free world.”)
The best news for Trump, in this poll: By 59 to 35 percent, Americans do not believe that Congress should begin impeachment proceedings — I assume because they believe the investigations would have to go further and prove more before that would be justified.
Perhaps the worst news of all for Trump: Even among Republicans, only 48 percent were willing say that they didn’t believe he had committed crimes before becoming president, with 33 percent (of Republicans) believing that he did and the rest confessing that they didn’t know.
(On the other hand, overall, Republicans said they approve of Trump’s performance in office by a whopping 82-12 percent; compared to an even more whopping 92-6 disapproval among Democrats and what should be – for him facing re-election — a very troubling 57-34 disapproval rate among respondents who described themselves as independents.
Underscoring the overall sour feeling toward Washington politicians in general, among the overall sample, both Republicans and Democrats in Congress got a negative rating for the way they are doing their jobs, but Republicans did worse, 66-27 negative, than Democrats, 56 disapprovers-38 approvers.
For a society that is allegedly a democratic republic, the figures are something close to the opposite of a ringing endorsement. DIssatisfaction with politicians likely goes with the territory to some degree, but not by these kinds of margins, and the alternate universes in which Dems and Repubs are living is reflected in the 2nd-to-last paragraph.
More proof that fake news is duping liberals. But hey, on the bright side- 64% of Americans are liberals eh! :0
You’re right, of course, Mr. Black: What people think, or whether they support the president or not, proves nothing.
However, as the saying goes, when there’s this much smoke, from so many sources, there has to be fire. I was a senior in high school during the Watergate hearings. I ran home from school to watch every hearing I could with great interest. It was a sterling example of what government can do when it operates well.
Would that members of Congress — both Republicans and Democrats, especially in the US Senate — were at least as collegial and as interested in getting to the truth, politics aside, as they were back then. I hope and pray that the polarization and mutual demonization we see now not lead to the actual downfall of our republic.