In Quinnipiac poll, 64% of Americans think Trump has committed a crime

Before I give you the numbers, please remind yourself: This is just a poll result. It proves nothing.

OK, nothing, except, within the margin of error, something about public opinion, not about evidence. No one can be convicted of anything on a poll result, unless it’s a poll of a jury (and then it has to be unanimous) or impeached, unless it’s a poll of Congress, and then it has to be two-thirds of both houses.

Still, for a guy with an approval rating forever lurking around the low 40-somethings, I thought it worth passing along that Quinnipiac polled on how many Americans believe President Donald Trump has committed crimes.

In a poll taken after Michael Cohen’s testimony last week:

By 64-24, Americans adults said yes, they believe Donald Trump committed a crime before becoming president.

And, by 45-43 percent, Americans believe Donald Trump has committed a crime since he became president.

By 50 to 35 percent, Americans said they were more willing to believe Cohen than Trump. (To dramatize that finding, Quinnipiac’s assistant poll director mentioned in the press release that accompanied the results that “Michael Cohen, a known liar headed to the big house, has more credibility than the leader of the free world.”)

The best news for Trump, in this poll: By 59 to 35 percent, Americans do not believe that Congress should begin impeachment proceedings — I assume because they believe the investigations would have to go further and prove more before that would be justified.

Perhaps the worst news of all for Trump: Even among Republicans, only 48 percent were willing say that they didn’t believe he had committed crimes before becoming president, with 33 percent (of Republicans) believing that he did and the rest confessing that they didn’t know.

(On the other hand, overall, Republicans said they approve of Trump’s performance in office by a whopping 82-12 percent; compared to an even more whopping 92-6 disapproval among Democrats and what should be – for him facing re-election — a very troubling 57-34 disapproval rate among respondents who described themselves as independents.

Underscoring the overall sour feeling toward Washington politicians in general, among the overall sample, both Republicans and Democrats in Congress got a negative rating for the way they are doing their jobs, but Republicans did worse, 66-27 negative, than Democrats, 56 disapprovers-38 approvers.