On the economy, Obama owns Trump

Under which president did the stock market rise more during the first 27 months of his presidency? Donald J. Trump or Barack H. Obama? Under which did the unemployment rate declined more? How about GDP growth per president?
If it wasn’t for obnoxious braggadocio of the current incumbent — his incessant pitiful compulsion to exaggerate his own accomplishments and disparage those of all others (but most especially those of his immediate predecessor) — I would say the idea that economic indices reflect the wisdom and skill of the incumbent president is dumb. But if those are measures the self-glorifying Trump wants to use, let’s go there and review some actual, you know, facts.
On January 20, 2017, the day Trump took office, the Dow Jones industrial average was at 19,827. It’s had a good run during his first two plus years, and it closed Friday at 25,942. That’s an impressive gain of 30.8 percent, but let’s not be stingy. Let’s call it 31 percent. (Note: as of publication of this story Monday morning, the Dow was down more than 600 points, or 2.4 percent.)
Some find Trump’s policies despicable, racist, even (or perhaps especially) planet-threatening. But some argue that the good economy during Trump’s first two-plus years is a powerful offset against those factors. The movement of the Dow is not the best measure of economic performance, nor certainly of the overall cost/benefit analysis of his presidency. GDP growth would be better and, in terms of impact on ordinary Americans, unemployment would be better. And those have done well under Trump, too. But the Dow is very specific and often celebrated by Trump praisers.
The stock market is not the best measure of economic performance, of course, and I’m not going to go through all the economic measures. And it would be hard to statistically measure the staggering (but non-monetary) decline in U.S. leadership in the world under Trump. How would one quantify the impact of the withdrawal from the Paris Agreement to combat global warming? Or from the U.S.-brokered deal to head off an Iranian nuclear weapon, which has now caused Iran to announce it will no longer abide by some of the terms of the deal, which makes Mideast war and even life-on-Earth-ending nuclear war a bit more likely?
Those things can’t be measured statistically. Maybe they’ll make America great again, although I have my doubts.
But back to things that can be measured. As statistics go, a rising stock market primarily benefits a relatively small, wealthy investor class (although certainly some benefits trickle down to the economy in general). So let’s do another one more that more directly affects average Americans, especially those who really need to work for a living, namely the unemployment rate.
The administration, among others, has spent recent days celebrating the decline of the unemployment to 3.6 percent, its lowest level since 1969. Congratulations to all those who wanted work and found it thanks to the drop in that rate, and one-hand-clapping to Donald Trump who, of course, claims this as a great personal accomplishment, which further demonstrates his success especially compared to his despised predecessor.
Given all that, let’s take a look at comparison unemployment data across the Obama and Trump years in this chart, which assigns an overall unemployment rate to each calendar year. Obama inherited a plummeting economy and the worst recession in decades from his predecessor, George W. Bush.
In 2009, the first year of Obama’s presidency, unemployment hit 9.9 percent, its highest level since the Great Depression. But starting in 2010, the unemployment rate fell for eight straight years, namely the eight years when the economy was essentially under Obama policy. By 2016, Obama’s last year in office, unemployment measured 4.7 percent (down from 9.9 percent.) In 2017, the first year of Trump’s term (but before many of his policies were implemented) it fell to 4.1 percent.
In 2018, with the Trump tax cuts and other magical elements of Trumpism on the books, it fell again to 3.9 percent. So, depending on how you count those swing years, unemployment fell by a 5.8 percentage points under Obama policy over eight years and 0.2 percentage points under Trump’s policies through the end of 2018.
Just a quick look at GDP growth, for which I’ll rely on this table from the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis, and this graph from Statista. Between 2009 and 2017, the eight years during which Obama’s policies should be blamed or credited, GDP per capita went up every year, with a total gain of $5,903. I would call that decent, maybe not great. Solid, steady but not astonishing growth of a little above or a little below two percent year with a best year of 2.9 percent in 2015 and an average of about 2.5 percent a year. (It’s “real” GDP so inflation is taken out.)
Among the various aspects of Trump’s moral midgetry is intellectual dishonesty. Also immodesty. But intellectual dishonesty is a quality I particularly disdain. Sure, make your argument, but don’t deny the contrary evidence. To me, that borders on lying.
For example, I would acknowledge that Obama inherited an economy and a stock market and a labor market that had crashed under his predecessor, while Trump inherited one that had thrived under his predecessor, the much-belittled-by-Trump Obama.
That might undermine the power of Obama absolutely besting, crushing, owning Trump as measured by two out of three important benchmark economic numbers during Obama’s presidency compared to Trump’s presidency so far.
I’ll consider the offsetting factor above if and when Trump acknowledges that he inherited a nation that was thriving, at relative peace (and the leader of several of the world’s most admirable and necessary multilateral agreements), and not one that was a hell-scape of carnage, dysfunction incompetence and decline he portrayed during his campaign and inaugural address.
But being intellectually honest in fairness to Donald Trump seems like unilateral disarmament. Let him try it for a while, then we’ll see. But don’t hold your breath.
Please stop with all the FACTS. We don’t use them anymore. Also, never use the words “trickle down” again.
Very large ships take 5 to 10 miles to execute turns. The US economy is an extraordinarily large ship… Like a supertanker or a nuclear aircraft carrier. Therefore, the actions put in place during the Obama administration are clearly what has been driving the economy. Granted, the Trump tax cuts gave a sugar pop to the last year or so in the economy but that is wearing off. Now, it appears that the Trump economic policies, such as they are, are having an effect and things will Start slowing down.
Mr. Black –
One of the best sentences of all time: “But being intellectually honest in fairness to Donald Trump seems like unilateral disarmament.”
I’m going to use it whenever possible and will make sure to give you appropriate credit much as I do for Rick Wilson who dubbed Mr. Trump the “Umber Jackhole.”
Onward.
Eric:
Thank you. I’m always telling my friends/colleagues who are ardent Trump supporters, that the economy had started to improve and that unemployment had started to decline while President Obama was still in office, and that President Trump couldn’t take all the credit that he’s taking, but I lack the facts and figures to prove my point. Thank you for your research and homework. It does my heart good.
Breaking news today: the DOW has plunged 700 points after China retaliates against the U.S. with tariff hikes. I suppose that President Trump imposing higher tariffs against China to warrant their retaliation against us was just good business sense – like losing over a billion dollars in 10 years when he was just a businessman and not a politician. Makes me feel secure for sure, lol.
It certainly is good business sense that we finally have a President with the balls to call out the Chinese on their business practices. This should have happened 20 years ago when they were admitted to the WTO and started cheating on all of their promises.
Trump certainly has his problems, but this constant drumbeat of anti-Trump hysteria is really getting tiresome. I know quite a few people who voted for Trump and are tired of his Tweets, etc. and are very much looking for someone else to back in the next election. However, if the political opposition keeps up with this anti Trump BS to the exclusion of actually doing something to move the country forward, the Democrats could be in for a VERY big surprise.
The hysteria you mention has good cause. I suggest you take an objective reading of the Mueller report along with our constitution. There is no hysteria regarding a president who believes he’s above the law, withholds information that prevents citizens from knowing whether he is acting in our own interest.
In addition to the emoluments clause, and his obstruction, it is reprehensible that financial executives from nuclear technology companies are buying properties from the Kushner family in order to sell nuclear technology to Saudi Arabia. If you are not hysterical about that, I don’t know what else could deeply upset you about our government’s actions by any president.
A major goal of the Trans Pacific Partnership was to isolate China unless it agreed to trade fairly and stop stealing intellectual property. That was negotiated by Obama but destroyed by Trump.
Instead, Trump prefers trade wars, which are not working. And we have no allies to stand with us, because Trump has started trade wars with them, too.
It’s no surprise that he lost $1.2 Billion over 10 years.
“a rising stock market primarily benefits a relatively small, wealthy investor class (although certainly some benefits trickle down to the economy in general). ”
Somebody ought to dig a little deeper into just what economic gains from a rising stock market trickle down to the economy in general.
To the larger issue, the best economic measure of whether the bulk of us are doing better might be the rate of wage inflation, which has trailed the CPI for decades.
This is why conservatives think the media is biased, and why they hate the media.
They do not hate the media. The media is on buy a collection of huge corporations, basically the republican constituency. Rather, the media is a useful foil to generate hatred and mistrust of the government. It’s particularly useful because that means it’s less time Republicans have to spend talking about actual issues, and more time talking about “values”.
You’re correct the right as we know it today (not necessarily all conservatives) think the media is biased and as you said “hate the media” and the why is because the media presents a lot of inconvenient facts. My gosh why would we want facts or analysis to muddy our thinking?
Economic growth can be relative. Following a recession, “growth” is likely to be more rapid. Starting from a lower point, just regaining pre-recession levels is likely to appear as relatively vigorous. Sustaining growth after recovery is the trick.
Basically, however, the economy does its own thing and far too much “credit” or “blame” is attached to the holder of the Oval Office at the time. In this country — at most — the actions of politicians only slightly exacerbate what the economy is going to do on its own. Presidents don’t create recessions or booms.
“…This is why conservatives think the media is biased, and why they hate the media.” Indeed. Right wing propaganda is SO much harder to devise when it flies in the face of reality. But the truly dedicated (or easily duped) try their best, nonetheless.
Obama’s final six quarters the GDP rose 1.5%, under Trump’s first six full quarters it rose 3%. Obama’s last 21 months showed an average increase in jop openings of 900 a month, Trump’s first 21 months shows an average of 75,000 job openings per month. Obama’s last 21 months showed an increase in employed Americans at an average per month of 157,000, under Trump’s first 21 months average is 214,000 more Americans working. Weekly earnings rose under Obama $1.31 a month, under Trump it rose $1.84 a month with a staggering $2.31 a month increase since tax cuts.
Compare for yourself and decide who’s economy is doing better.
And maybe some day he will match Obama’s 4.7, 4.9, 5.1 GDP quarters.
Any bragging on Trump tax cut needs associated debt expansion disclaimer or at least:
“Deficits don’t matter, Reagan proved that…”
Dick Cheney…
You can only compare the first 21 months of Trump vs last 21 months of Obama, that is all that has happened so far. Decide for yourself. Both parties are terrible with deficit spending, Obama doubled our national debt, so don’t act like Republicans are the only ones spending. Bush ran a deficit of 4.8 Trillion for 8 years in office and in Obama’s first 38 months he outdid Bush with 3.9 Trillion dollar deficit spending.
Regarding any and all unemployment numbers, aren’t they all rigged? I mean that’s what we were repeatedly told. Oh, wait…
There are presently 1 million more jobs than Americans looking for a job. Trump owns that. Obamaconomy has nothing comparable.