‘Need for chaos’ theory focuses on a subset of Trump supporters

If you are ready to go to a very weird place in your effort to understand the coalition that supports Trumpism, check out the latest column by the great Thomas Edsall of the New York Times, headlined “The Trump Voters Whose ‘Need for Chaos’ Obliterates Everything Else.”
It troubles me, even scares me, to consider deeply abnormal psychology in trying to explain support for a sitting president. But I do struggle to understand the hold that President Donald Trump seems to have over his followers. Edsall often relies heavily on scholars in his efforts to understand the hard to understand, and this column draws on the work of three scholars, two from Denmark and one from The U.S., who use theories of psychology to probe political behavior, and are working on a phenomenon that they call “a need for chaos” that motivates some people to use strange means in pursuit of strange goals as they engage in politics.
Edsall passes along a research paper by the trio, which just won an award in the “political psychology” division of the American Political Science Association for their work.
Edsall reports that the trio “argues that a segment of the American electorate that was once peripheral is drawn to ‘chaos incitement’ and that this segment has gained decisive influence through the rise of social media. … the authors’ analysis helps explain the intensity of anti-establishment voting that drove Trump’s successful takeover of the Republican Party in the 2016 primaries.”
In their paper, as reported by Esdall: “The three scholars “describe ‘chaos incitement’ as a “strategy of last resort by marginalized status-seekers” willing to adopt disruptive tactics.
“Trump, in turn, has consistently sought to strengthen the perception that America is in chaos, a perception that has enhanced his support while seeming to reinforce his claim that his predecessors, especially President Barack Obama, were failures.”
The scholars are not necessarily describing typical Trump supporters, but a strange group of activists who have a “need for chaos” and “express that need by willingly spreading disinformation” through social media activities “not to advance their own ideology but to undermine political elites” and to “mobilize others against politicians in general.” These disrupters do not “share rumors because they believe them to be true. For the core group, hostile political rumors are simply a tool to create havoc.”
Before the advent of social media, like Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube, these “chaos-seekers were on outer edges of politics, unable to exercise influence,” Edsall explains, relying on the analysis of the scholars. But those and other contemporary social media platforms have “empowered this constituency, providing a bullhorn to disseminate false news, conspiracy theories and allegations of scandal to a broad audience. Examples include the lunacy of the Comet Pizza story (a.k.a. Pizzagate), the various anti-Obama birther conspiracies and Alex Jones’s claim that the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting that left 20 children dead was a ‘complete fake’ staged by the government to promote gun control.”
The three political scientists — Michael Bang Petersen, Mathias Osmundsen and Kevin Arceneaux — sought to measure this “need for chaos”” by conducting surveys in the United States and Denmark that attempted to identify those who are “drawn to chaos” through their affirmative responses to statements like:
- ‘I fantasize about a natural disaster wiping out most of humanity such that a small group of people can start all over.’
- ‘I think society should be burned to the ground;’ and
- ‘Sometimes I just feel like destroying beautiful things.’
In a very creepy ending to a very creepy column, Edsall asks:
“How worried should we be about a fundamental threat to democracy from the apparently large numbers of Americans who embrace chaos as a way of expressing their discontent? Might Trump and his loyal supporters seek to bring down the system if he is defeated in 2020? What about later, if the damage he has inflicted on our customs and norms festers, eroding the invisible structures that underpin everything that actually makes America great?”
This is all way above my pay grade. I can’t assess this theory, although I’m a big Edsall fan, and he respects it enough to write a column about it. Here’s another link to the full Edsall column in the Times.
Comments (10)
“How worried should we be about a fundamental threat to democracy from the apparently large numbers of Americans who embrace chaos as a way of expressing their discontent?”
Did you watch the 7 hours of the climate scare and chaos proposals as a threat to our “democracy” on CNN last night?
Is science a threat to democracy?
Is ‘whataboutism’ a tool of chaos? It’s just constant attempts misdirection.
Eric:
I comment quite often on your articles as will show if one goes back to check. You can tell that I am NO supporter of President Trump – never was and probably never will be, barring President Trump having an actual and genuine “Damascus Road” experience, which I have outlined over and over in past comments that I have made.
But as a follower of Christ, I am endeavoring to pray and trust the Lord for His sovereign guidance and deliverance. He will take care of His own, I feel most confident, just as He delivered Israel throughout the centuries. I suppose I just don’t want to waste any more of my time worrying about this President or the next election. I’m going to really endeavor to leave it to the Lord, and then vote my convictions. I believe in the end, the truth will come out, no matter who tries to hide or shade it to his or her own advantage, and then hopefully, eventually . . . justice will prevail.
I wonder what George Lakoff has to say about Edsall’s piece.
“Examples include the lunacy of the Comet Pizza story (a.k.a. Pizzagate), the various anti-Obama birther conspiracies and Alex Jones’s claim that the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting that left 20 children dead was a ‘complete fake’ staged by the government to promote gun control.”
As an aficionado of all things right wing, less than 1% of Trump supporters fall into that group. The three scholars wasted their time.
Michael Moore spoke at a rally for Hillary Clinton in Ohio in late October of 2016. In what he intended to be a warning to all the good democrats sitting in that audience turned out to be, I believe, the most effective pro-Trump internet ad ever produced. It captured the true sentiments that most political observers have missed, including these “political psychologists.”
Moore: “They see that the elites, who’ve ruined their lives, hate Trump. Corporate America hates Trump. Wall Street hates Trump. The career politicians hate Trump. The media hates Trump (after they loved him and created him and now hate him). Thank you media. The enemy of my enemy is who I’m voting for on November 8th. Yes, on November 8th, you, Joe Blow, Steve Blow, Bob Blow, Billy Blow, Billy Bob Blow, all the Blows! Get to go and blow up the whole god-damn system BECAUSE? It’s your right. Trump’s election is going to be the biggest F-You ever recorded in human history. And it will feel …. good.”
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FLfvXjKMwtI
What’s really instructive is to read the comments from the viewers of that YouTube video, some as recently as a week ago, to see that the feelings are still there.
“The three scholars wasted their time.”
They have actual data to bolster their conclusions. And by “actual data,” I mean statistical evidence collected in a systemic manner.
They did a little more than read the comments on some carefully selected You Tube videos.
I’m not so sure we’re talking about just a few “marginalized status-seekers.” I think the fans of chaos constitute a substantial share of Trump supporters, and are probably a majority of his most hard-core supporters. Those of his supporters who would take violent action, or resort to physical disruption (i.e. more than a few angry chants at a Parteitag) are in a minority, but their sentiments-if not their actions-are shared by many, many more.
Consider Trump himself: does he have any coherent, consistent ideas other than he is always right? In 2016, he said that he believed in raising taxes on the wealthy, “including myself.” Anyone can see how that one worked out. The only consistent thread in his policy-making has been to undo everything the Obama administration did. It doesn’t matter what it was, or why it was done, it has to go.
The followers of Trump do not appear to have any ideology of their own, beyond continued fealty to Trump. They are unwavering of their support of him even in the face of his continual lies, his tendency towards corruption, and the rank hypocrisy it takes for the exponents of “family values” to continue their devotion. There are no overarching institutions for them to preserve or support. Really all that matters is getting a rise out of the liberals as revenge for . . . something.
The great worry I have is that Trumpism has done lasting damage to the fabric of the Republic. He will leave power, peacefully, I believe (in the end, he’s a coward). I doubt there will be armed rebellion, save for the odd extreme case here or there. The idea of destruction for the sake of destruction, however, may not be so easy to stop.
The desire for chaos is why people choose to view markets as a panacea for all problems. Markets are chaotic and for them chaos is the solution.
–Hiram
Let’s be clear: Markets are neurotic but they’re not chaotic. They reflect what capitalists worry about, and it’s not hard to follow at all!
What these political scientists ponder, on the other hand, is closer to the Silicon Valley mantra, of “disruption is good.” Those who rile people up in chaos are not destroyers, directly; they are confusers, agents of breakage of norms and standards and rules. The article Edsall discusses goes into that process of disruption of truth, of normal processes, of expectations, and shared values that too many Trump supporters–who are willing to undermine truth and science and factual reality in their search for greater [perceived] personal status–are gleeful about.
They don’t care, really, what the fallout is. They, as seers, get enhanced status.
One of the disturbing things about the article that Eric doesn’t mention, is that it also ties this motivation and activity to a broad set of Bernie Sanders supporters. The “populist” that both Trump and Sanders purport to be includes reams of desires to disrupt all those nefarious forces that are “against us.” Which leads, of course, to “all is rigged.” Chaos.
As Eric says, this theory not only holds a lot of water (it’s tough going to understand, but give it a shot if you want to understand what makes not only Trump and Sanders supporters, but a lot of Twitter and Facebook trolls, tick). it’s probably the most persuasive, so far, in explaining the dark side of far too many Trump fanatics. They are desperate souls.