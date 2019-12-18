Senate oath clause spurs a twinge of Capra-esque hope

Before the last reel of the old Frank Capra movies, the triumph of evil or corruption would seem certain. Then Jimmy Stewart would give a speech (I’m obviously thinking, here, of “Mr. Smith Goes to Washington” but some other Capra films come close) causing cynics’ hearts to melt and do the right thing, you know, the right thing for America, by gosh.

Even though I’m a cynical old coot about politics, and never more so than in the Age of Trump, my inner child retains a soft spot for those old Capra films relying on a deep confidence in some combination of the American system and the American people.)

So that inner child felt a twinge of Capra-corny hope when I read a short piece in the Atlantic, by the editor and managing editor of “Lawfare,” noting an obscure constitutional provision that even an old Constitution nerd like me had never spent any time thinking about before.



According to Article I (which establishes the Congress), Section 3 (which covers the Senate) Clause 6 (which covers impeachment trials by the Senate), the Constitution requires that:

“The Senate shall have the sole Power to try all Impeachments. When sitting for that Purpose, they shall be on Oath or Affirmation.”

The Constitution doesn’t say what oath senators have to take (or affirm) when being sworn in as jurors in an impeachment trial, but the Lawfare editors (Quinta Jureicic and Benjamin Wittes) note that this is the only thing in the Constitution that the senators are required to do under oath.

Pressing the point, they note that:

“Senators don’t swear a special oath to engage in the appropriations process or to consider judicial nominations or to propose health-care legislation. They don’t even swear a special oath to consider a declaration of war or an authorization to use military force. But they do when the Senate sits as the trial forum for impeachment, at which point it becomes a non-legislative tribunal with a wholly different institutional purpose and face.”

If I were writing an oath for that purpose, I would require the senator/jurors to swear that they will listen carefully and open-mindedly to the facts and arguments on both sides, and set aside all considerations other than whether the evidence has established that the accused has committed “high crimes or misdemeanors” of sufficient gravity that he or she should be convicted and removed from office.

If this post seems a little corny (and it strikes me that way), I should note that the Frank Capra classics were so corny that they were nicknamed “Capra-corn,” y’get it, like Capricorn, a constellation of stars in which the ancients apparently detected the shape of a mythical creature that was half goat, half fish.