What’s up with Pelosi’s post-impeachment remarks?

As you no doubt already know, during a long and significant but mostly unsurprising day of developments, the U.S. House of Representatives, on a mostly party line vote, made Donald J. Trump the third president in U.S. history to be impeached.
But almost immediately after the vote, Nancy Pelosi made unexpected (at least to me) remarks that threw expectations about what happens next for a loop.
Without being clear or explicit, Pelosi implied that the House has, in a weird way, more leverage to play, including the possibility of not sending the matter to the Senate for trial, unless she has some kind of unstated assurances that the matter will be treated seriously.
If I follow that correctly (which I’m not at all confident I do), that raises an unprecedented possibility that Trump remain impeached, not removed but also not acquitted of the “high crimes and misdemeanors” on which the House has indicted/impeached him.
Did you see that coming? I didn’t.
Pending clarifications and developments that lay ahead, it sets up days, weeks and possibility a forever of wrangling. But the big deal, just to say it once more: Pelosi implied that she won’t forward the matter to the Senate without assurances that the next step will be something more than the witness-free trial, featuring total collusion between the Republican-controlled Senate led by Mitch McConnell and the defendant/president, that McConnell has been promising.
I base all on this some murky Pelosian utterances that occurred during her brief press availability after the final House voted to impeach Trump on two counts, abuse of power (relating to the Ukraine-Biden stuff, and obstruction of Congress, for ordering everyone in his administration to refuse to testify or hand over evidence).
Floated by Laurance Tribe
It turned out the idea of the House refusing to forward the articles of impeachment to the Senate had started floating into public view over recent and hours and even days.
On Monday, the eminent (and liberal) Harvard law professors Laurence Tribe floated the idea in a Washington Post op-ed, which called it “another option seems vital to consider: voting for articles of impeachment but holding off for the time being on transmitting them to the Senate … now that Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) has announced his intention to conduct not a real trial but a whitewash, letting the president and his legal team call the shots.”
In fact, it turns out, Tribe has talked about this before. The Constitution doesn’t explicitly authorize such a maneuver. In fact, a fair reading of the text and history suggests that a Senate trial automatically follows a House impeachment. But, Tribe notes, the Constitution also doesn’t explicitly require the House to transfer its articles of impeachment to the Senate for trial.
Speaker leaves ambiguity
In a gaggle with reporters just after the final impeachment vote last night, Pelosi didn’t clarify anything much, but left enough ambiguity that it was totally possible to believe that such a plan is under discussion, or to believe that she might use it as a bargaining chip to pressure to guarantee a real trial.
The developments and possibilities alluded to above are pretty weird, and the legalities are above my pay grade. But failing the idea of using the referral as leverage to get a more thorough trial (in which, presumably, Trump goes into the re-election cycle charged but acquitted (albeit on a tainted party-line vote), it raises the possibility that Trump goes into his re-election campaign charged with impeachable offenses on which he has been neither convicted nor acquitted.
Trump, by the way, gave his reaction to the news of his impeachment to a rally in Battle Creek, Michigan, calling Pelosi and the Democrats in general “depraved,” their vote to him impeach him a “disgrace,” and House Intelligence Committee Chair Adams Schiff a “pathological liar” who has a strange condition that compels him to be on camera. Here, from the Michigan rally, is that quote:
“This guy Schiff, ‘I have absolute proof. I have this, I have that. This, that.’
“Anytime he sees a camera, and he’s stone-faced. Right? Stone-faced. He’s a pathological liar — he gets up, and I’ve never seen anything like it — even I was saying, ‘I wonder what he has?’ “
Pure electioneering. If Trump wins 2020 that will be the end of Pelosi, Schiff and Schumer leadership, and Clintonite centrism. Sun Tzu would not be impressed. Tactically, it is far too obvious a maneuver, cynical even. Dems have turned themselves into the anti-Trump party, whatever that means policy-wise.
I think I will be voting for Bernie in the Primary and in the general election, no matter who Dems select as their standardbearer. Just for a change, because the current state of the party is stultified and otherwise dead-in-the-water. At least with Trump and Bernie, it is clear what they stand for.
And if Bernie himself urges you not to undertake such a (self-defeating) measure?
You might do well to remember that the communists voted with the Nazis in the Reichstag to bring down the last Weimar government in Germany, 1933.
My thought–good! Let Trump begin his hysterics without the benefit of exoneration of impeachment. Let McConnell suffer with impeachment hanging in the air and he can’t do anything about it. Until he starts to act like a lawmaker rather than a politician.
As a practical matter, the Speaker did say managers need to be named and Senate Rules settled before passing along the Articles of Impeachment.
It’s not clear how this ends, but the damage is extensive to all Americans and their ability to rule themselves through Constitutional means.
Given that McConnell has stated he and his (Trump-enabling) majority have no intention of treating the House’s articles seriously, with several “jurors” openly stating that they cannot and will not be impartial (as their impeachment oath demands), it is entirely reasonable for Pelosi to wait to forward the articles until some sort of assurance is made as to the senate’s trial procedure.
McConnell and Lindsey Graham have brought this on themselves with their simply outrageous (and anti-constitutional) pronouncements, the most outrageous being that the Repub majority will “totally coordinate” defenses with the (now formally impeached) president. This statement openly violates any concept of due process and is quite obviously in conflict with what the Framers intended.
Perhaps presiding Justice Roberts will likely be needed to resolve the impasse that McConnell has willfully created by working with the House and Senate to craft a trial procedure that will afford due process to both sides. The first step would be for the Dem managers to ask that Roberts formally exclude McConnell and Graham as “jurors”, since they now cannot take the senate oath. They cannot serve in any capacity as a result of their extreme (and unconstitutional) partisanship in favor of the impeached executive.
Both Trump and McConnell’s Repub majority are on trial now.
Pathological liar? For Trump to call anyone a pathological liar, The guy with the what 13,435 lies/misstatements and counting 2 months ago! This is how banana republics are created, and Trump and the Republicans love it. Nothing better than an authoritarian rule where facts are BS and BS is facts, that will keep the not quite so scholarly confused and supportive of the dictatorship. You know it took basically the annihilation of Germany to shake the German people out of their Hitler cult, hopefully American doesn’t need to hit rock bottom before the Trump cult gets a sense of reality back. Maybe Nancy has something tucked up her sleeve to help get us there? Sent a note to a Judge friend of mine last night. Does he think the Chief Justice will want to be remembered as the Justice that presided over a Banana Republic, kangaroo court in the Senate? Especially when he claims there are no conservative or liberal judges. We will see what we will see, End of the day, its all about, you either agree or disagree that seeking foreign interference to win an election is OK for a president to do. Chose! If I like or dislike Trump has zero to do with that choice.
The cult of Trump now possesses a far greater slice of the American electorate in 2019 (42%) than the Hitler cult possessed in Germany, 1933.
It is likely that national Gotterdammerung is the only possible outcome.
I agree that “weird” seems an appropriate term for this latest development, but it has to take its place in line among other “weird” things associated with this entire impeachment episode. I wasn’t aware of Tribe’s earlier writing about holding a political Damoclean sword over Trump’s head, and am in the same group with Eric regarding the legal niceties of it all. It’s above my pay grade.
On the other hand, Mr. McConnell has promised – ahead of time – to violate the oath (one that’s explicitly IN THE CONSTITUTION) to be impartial during an impeachment trial, so this may simply be a Democratic counter-strategy. No one’s hands are entirely clean at this point, if purity in a totally political process is what’s desired. It’ll be interesting to see how it all plays out, whether / if it makes it to the Supreme Court, and whether consideration of that last point takes place before the upcoming election. It’s all pretty interesting stuff for students of American history.
As for Mr. Trump’s characterization of Adam Schiff as a “pathological liar,” even if were true (I’ve seen no evidence of it in the hearings I’ve seen on TV, nor is it evident in what I’ve seen in print), it would be a genuine case of an incredibly sooty pot calling the kettle black, since Mr. Trump’s thousands of lies as President (many of them admittedly rather small ones) are well-documented.
The psychological term for much of what comes out of the mouth of Donald Trump is “projection”.
I suppose this will go to the Supreme Court if it continues. The Chief Justice will probably have to recuse himself. it would be interesting if
the trial was held off until the nominating convention, or even until the
day after the next election. The question may be, “What is a speedy trial?”
It seems like delays of 90 days to help prepare are routine, but maybe that only applies to the defense side.