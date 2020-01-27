How would you feel if Trump had apologized for his behavior toward Ukraine?

David Brooks, the smart, decent, humble, moderately conservative New York Times columnist, speaking about the impeachment trial in the Senate on the weekly (Mark) “Shields and Brooks” segment of the “PBS NewsHour,” captured (for me at least) one of the things that drives me nuts about the current Oval Office incumbent — namely his insistence on his own perfection in the face of constant evidence of his imperfection.
President Donald Trump, in case you haven’t heard, held up military aid to a struggling U.S. ally, Ukraine, to pressure Ukraine into announcing a bogus investigation of Joe Biden. (Yeah, I know, you’ve heard about it.)
This extortion scheme was bad. Very bad. Perhaps worth impeaching and removing Trump. I would vote to convict Trump for this abuse of his office, and for the contempt of Congress he has shown by the additional coverup activities and assorted lies and his insistence that every Republican elected official toe the line — on pain of political execution and at the cost of their dignity, their honor and their soul — that Trump did absolutely nothing wrong and that the phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy was “perfect.”
But here’s what Brooks said on PBS:
This is an interesting counterfactual. Suppose they (Senate Republicans) had a president who was a reasonable human being who could say: “I messed up. I apologize. I’ll make it up to Ukraine. But it’s not worth removing me over.”
That was sort of the Clinton approach during his impeachment process.
But Trump has laid down the law, that it’s going to be all or nothing, and that requires a massive denial of reality on the part of all Republicans.
I agree with Brooks. I have shocked some of my liberal friends by saying that if Trump had admitted that he had improperly pressured Zelenskiy, apologized and asked to be forgiven, I might be on the side of censuring Trump but not removing him from office.
Perhaps not, but I would at least see that as a reasonable alternative to the extreme option of removing a president less than a year before the electorate has the option of removing him.
If Trump had done that somewhat less of a dangerous megalo- and ego-maniac thing, acknowledged that he had made a mistake and apologized for it, the idea of leaving his fate up to the voters in 2020 would seem more reasonable.
Brooks didn’t specify this, but, to me, Trump’s refusal to acknowledge that he abused his power, coupled with his (almost completely successful) insistence that all Republicans repeat the ridiculous claim of “perfection,” is more frightening than the original act itself.
The phone call was not “perfect.” It was, in fact, an abuse of the leverage he held over a small, embattled, struggling new democracy and its very admirable young president.
I suppose most politicians lie a bit, or at least dissemble and posture and shave the truth around the edges. That’s not great; it’s a minor disgrace, but it’s normal and survivable for a democracy.
But lying more often than you tell the truth is not normal, and then insisting (successfully!) that every member of one of America’s two major political parties support your lie, repeat your lies, agree that your lies were truths and that your utterances were “perfect” is much, much worse, and much, much more dangerous.
Comments (9)
“President Donald Trump, in case you haven’t heard, held up military aid to a struggling U.S. ally, Ukraine, to pressure Ukraine into announcing a bogus investigation of Joe Biden.”
There’s nothing in evidence that says that is true, so no, an apology would be meaningless. See this afternoon’s defense arguments.
Yes, I have heard and it is actually a big deal. And there is all sorts of evidence that it was done even though your great leader has insulated himself with his usual mob boss tactics of intimidation and lying. Some of the evidence is in Trump’s own words so lack of evidence isn’t what is lacking. It’s the absolute lack of any honesty or moral conscience by Republican senators. There was “Profiles in Courage” written about politicians who had some; there could also be “Profiles in Cowardice” written about this episode.
How would I feel if Trump apologized about anything, let alone his Ukraine escapade? Much as I would if our dog verbally apologized for leaving a deposit on the living room floor: I would sit in stunned wonderment. I am not counting on either zero-probability event happening.
He is the ultimate “I did it my way” guy. Which may be fine for a mobbed-up singer with no real way of affecting the country or world, but becomes a threat to the constitution as a mobbed-up President who has never admitted to any mistakes.
Popes have infallibility also–we all know how well that has turned out…
Donald Trump’s mantra is ‘never apologize.’ Even for the most minuscule of faux pas. That and his lack of anything resembling empathy are, for me, his biggest flaws. The idea that this is becoming a norm for political parties and for folks, in general, is one of the most troubling results of his presidency.
Well Eric, history suggests an apology from Trump when “pigs fly”.
The last paragraph says it all. How dictatorships are born and weaned!
And we see lots of folks out here continuing to support the weaning of the Trump dictatorship. And now we have his latest understudy Pompeo! You can’t get a dictator unless you have folks that support dictatorships, It continues to surprise me how many Americans hate truth, honesty, and integrity. When they quit enabling the behavior it will change, until then, their battle cry, down with democracy. Reminds me of those good Friday words. “Father, forgive them; for they know not what they do” Seems quite apropos.
It’s an interesting argument, but not – at least at my house – especially persuasive.
1. I’d have a hard time believing in the sincerity of the apology, since it would fly in the face of public Trumpian behavior over the past several decades. There’s no history of regret or remorse in his universe. He has boasted of being able to murder someone on 5th avenue and still get public support, not to mention grabbing women by their genitals and getting away with it because he’s a “star.” An apology would also be an admission of wrongdoing on Mr. Trump’s part, and in public, at least, that has never happened that I can recall.
2. How, exactly, would the President “make up” to Ukraine the harm he’s done to their efforts to defend themselves against the Russians, or to Ukraine’s international credibility (not to mention our own)? If two dozen Ukrainians died as a result of the holdup in military aid, is that simply collateral damage – regrettable, but worthy of only a shrug of the shoulders and a downcast look? This is the same guy who characterized brain injuries among U.S. servicemen as a result of Iranian missiles striking near our Iraqi air base as “headaches.”
3. In the end, given the current frayed state of politics, it might be a mitigating factor, but I’d argue it’s a minor one. Will the FBI and the Treasury Department drop the charges, or lower the charge to “making a public nuisance” if I apologize for robbing my neighborhood branch bank? I think not.
Puts one in mind of 1984’s Ministry of Truth . . . . . .
If Trump had done anything less dangerously megalo- and ego-maniacal, he wouldn’t be Trump.