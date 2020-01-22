Impeachment, Day 1: mind-numbing Kabuki theater

I’m sure to its connoisseurs Kabuki theater is a complex and lovely art form. As a metaphor in American usage it often refers to an activity that is highly stylized and predictable, but insincere and perhaps lacking in substance or honest emotion.
Day 1 of the impeachment trial of Donald John Trump in the U.S. Senate veered toward the American usage of Kabuki. Not much of a plot, a lot of repetition, a lot of actors playing stock characters in a stiff style that was heavier on formality and repetition than on plot or substance. A story, if you can call it a story, that barely moved.
The end of the endless day was particularly Kabuki-like, as Democrats forced a series of roll-call votes on motions calling for witnesses to be added to the plan of the trial. After a voice vote, with all Democrats shouting “aye” and Republicans shouting “nay,” Democratic trial leader Adam Schiff would call for a roll call, the roll would be called (this takes a while; the Senate doesn’t vote by machine the way the House does), and the motion would be defeated. In fact, each and every such motion, and there were many, failed by 53-47, with every Democrat aye-ing and every Republican nay-ing.
The Schiff-led plan may have had some parliamentary purpose but was also, apparently, intended to demonstrate that Republicans had no interest in finding out the truth about President Trump’s by-now-obvious plan to extort a Biden investigation out of the Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.
It worked.
Republicans held see-no-evil, hear-no-evil, say-no-evil ranks behind their president. Democrats succeeded in demonstrating that the search for truth was a sham on the Republican side. Even the few Republicans who are considered to be swing votes on other matters, who may even break see-no-evil ranks on the big final votes on impeachment, apparently accepted that party loyalty required them to vote the Mitch McConnell line on the witness list.
I trust Adam Schiff that this accomplished something, but I’m not sure what. To anyone watching without something to read it was mind-bogglingly boring. But it’s not the job of the impeachment show to be entertaining. And it wasn’t.
My favorite moment from earlier in the day dealt with a related pattern, namely the pattern that developed over earlier months when Trump ordered his minions to disregard/defy/deep-six all efforts by House Democrats to subpoena evidence that might have strengthened the case for his impeachment.
U.S. Rep. Val Demings, Democrat of Florida and one of the managers chosen for the impeachment team, took the floor to move that the Senate issue subpoenas for various documents that might shed light on certain matters not necessarily helpful to the Trumpian argument that he had done nothing wrong. The Democratically controlled House had already sought these documents, and Trump had ordered all of the agencies receiving them to defy these subpoenas.
The thing that made it my favorite moment was when Demings — a former police officer who, before running for Congress was Orlando, Florida’s, chief of police — described her best guess as to Trump’s reason for ordering all those agencies to defy all those subpoenas. It went like this:
“President Trump did not take these extreme steps to hide evidence of his innocence, or to protect the institution of the presidency.
“As a career law enforcement officer, I have never seen anyone take such steps to hide evidence proving his innocence. And I do not find that here today. The president is engaged in this cover-up because he is guilty, and he knows it.”
“As a career law enforcement officer, I have never seen anyone take such steps to hide evidence proving his innocence.”
As a police officer she should know by now that the accused doesn’t have to prove his innocence. They have to prove his guilt. Remind me not to get arrested in Orlando.
Here’s a little bit of free advice for you: if you are ever arrested anywhere in the United States, and your attorney says “We have loads of exculpatory evidence, but we’re not going to produce it because the prosecutor has the burden of proof,” get another attorney.
And this is how the subject gets changed. Criticizing the choice of words, but ignoring the actual point. The Trump admin, at the President’s direction has obstructed all investigation into its behavior. Republicans don’t care.
Every president can withhold info from Congress. It is for the courts to decide, not Congress. That is called Constitutional balance of power.
Amen to Ms. Demings.
Also “Amen” to Eric’s characterization of Day One as Kabuki-like. I could stand only a couple hours of the ritual before daily life – even for a retiree – intruded and I had other things to do.
This has very little to do with “liberal” vs. “conservative,” and much more to do with ordinary – well, extraordinary – power politics. Republicans, I’m ashamed to say, are demonstrating their loyalty to authoritarian rule at the very least, or more likely, monarchy, which is where thoughtful people will find the justification for the “If I do it, it can’t be wrong or illegal,” or its Trumpian companion, “I can do whatever I want.”
Republican defenses of Donald Trump, at least in this impeachment context, should provoke a national day of mourning.
Well, Demings should know, you don’t get to say stuff like that in a real court of law, in a real trial. Only in made for TV fake trials.
Kabuki indeed. That is what those in the alternative press have been calling American governance for a generation. This is like the Apex of fiction for the stage in the great entertainment venue called America.
What I don’t get is, if Dems are so keen on witness testimony, why are they so adamant that the original accuser, the whistleblower, not testify? And everyone attached to him, including Shiff and Brennan? I for one would love to see Shiff on the witness stand explaining the logistics of the original accusation. That would be entertaining. In any real trial, the accused get to question the accuser(s). But not this show trial?
1. Whistleblowers are protected under the law for good reason.
2. It doesn’t matter who the whistleblower is, or what that person might have to add. Imagine if you saw a crime being committed at a local bank and called from a pay phone to report. The robbers are caught by police after the fact. There are going to be plenty of witnesses to document the guilt of the perpetrators without you having to testify.
Whistleblowers are allowed to remain anonymous for a reason.
Or do you really think Trump and Company would not try to retaliate against them?
Dems were silent when Obama treated whistleblowers like spies, for calling out abuses by government. What has changed?
There is plenty of evidence that the whistleblower fails the sniff test as a whistleblower. Besides, show me/us some statute that says this CIA agent is ok to accuse a president anonymously? Dems don’t want him on the stand for one reason only…he will make the whole process look highly coordinated behind the scenes in a way that would look very bad indeed.