No state should have an outsized role in choosing a presidential nominee

It’s as inevitable as it is ridiculous. We’re about to obsess on Iowa polls, followed by Iowa caucus results, followed by a silly game called “How many tickets out of Iowa?”
In case the “tickets” reference doesn’t ring a bell, over recent cycles a political maxim has held that there are “three tickets out of Iowa,” meaning that anyone who didn’t finish in the top three in the Iowa caucus was finished and should go home. Lately, I see some speculation that the rule of three may not apply in 2020, but that can’t be known because there really is no such rule. It’s just a way of saying that the other 49 states, without ever having agreed to such a rule, have to pick from what Iowa leaves us because … well, just because.
I’ve expressed this view before but now’s the time to do it again. No state (nor any two states, since we’ll do it again with New Hampshire’s first-in-the-nation primary) should permanently be granted an outsized role in choosing our major party nominees for president, and even if there were an excuse (which there isn’t) for allowing the same states to always go first, these two largely rural, overwhelmingly white states would make poor choices.
The Iowa situation is further sillified (I made that word up) by the fact that it’s a caucus state, which further reduces participation to those hard-core few willing to sit through an hours-long process, which includes the likelihood that some who attend will not even get to register their support for their first choice because of the complicated rules of “viability.”
On the other hand, and running somewhat contrary to the rant just above, while finishing fifth or lower in Iowa probably means a candidacy will soon disappear, winning Iowa certainly doesn’t ensure anything.
On the Republican side, none of the past three Iowa caucus winners (Ted Cruz in 2016, Rick Santorum in 2012, Mike Huckabee in 2008) ended up winning the nomination. In fact, the ultimate 2008 nominee, John McCain, ran fourth in Iowa with 13 percent support, 21 points behind Huckabee and a fraction behind third-place finisher Fred Thompson (remember him?). So, apparently, even the three-tickets-rule is not perfect.
On the Democratic side, as a matter of fact, all of the recent Iowa winners did get the nomination. but, in the most recent case (2016), Bernie Sanders’ very strong second-place showing in Iowa (he finished two-tenths of one percent behind the eventual nominee, Hillary Clinton) probably signaled the enervating Clinton-Sanders battle that probably ended up helping elect Donald Trump.
Anyway, these are really details that can be argued either way. The fundamental point is that we have 50 states, and 48 of them never agreed to make their choices for presidential nominees from a field winnowed to two or three by Iowans and Granite Staters (as New Hampshirites are sometimes called).
It’s too late to do anything different about the big problem of that duopoly this time, but my own suggestion is that, starting as soon as possible, states should be grouped into five clusters of 10 states each (or ten clusters of five if you prefer), and, over the course of several presidential elections, each cluster would have a chance to be first, second, etc., and last. Presumably, within each cluster, a particular candidate would see one state in which they have a decent chance of making a good showing. Or not. But at least the other 48 states would rise and fall in relevance over time, rather than the same two states being in charge of winnowing the field for the rest of us.
What think?
Comments (3)
I couldn’t agree more. Now let’s talk about the Electoral College…
I would group states by electoral votes. Those states with the fewest votes would get to vote first and those with the most would vote last. Thus the states with only 3 votes would all vote first. California and Texas would vote last. That way those states with the fewest votes when combined would have a clout similar to the bigger states. With the number of votes available at the end, even trailing candidates would likely still have a chance at the very end. California and Texas would still have the ability to determine the outcome but the contest wouldn’t end early. In the unlikely event someone was able to garner enough votes prior to the last primary day, it is likely they would have won the two biggest states anyway.
Politically, as a paralyzed nation we cannot reform ourselves in any area no matter how irrational the status quo because…um, tradition. Presumably your proposed reform would require some sort of federal legislation, since neither IA or NH appear too willing to give up their cherished out-sized influence over the “process”.
And federal legislation can no longer be passed to address any issue in America, however critical. Thanks to Mitch McConnell and the Repub senate, we can’t even have a vote on (let alone enact!) legislation to protect the integrity of our elections from foreign interference, for God’s sake. So reform of the presidential nominating process is rather far down the ladder, even though it has now failed to such a spectacular degree that it produces nominees like the egregiously unfit and woefully unqualified “billionaire” Donald Trump. I suppose one could declare that proves the process has reached the stage of national crisis…but even a reformed process cannot make the voters more competent!
In any event, it appears that the exploding and exponential amounts of money now available to presidential candidates are making these early rural state contests less “fatal” to more marginal candidates than in previous decades, as can be seen in the recent Repub nominating process that produced the grievously incompetent Trump. A single Billionaire can now apparently buy a personal candidate, and we now have created enough billionaires (via decades of conservative tax cuts) that in recent years several of them have decided to take $100 million-or-so out of pocket change and run for the office, despite their manifest lack of qualifications (Trump, followed now by Steyer and Bloomberg).
Interestingly, Steyer and Bloomberg have opted to spend (waste?) their money on themselves (ala Trump), whereas conservative billionaires had previously been satisfied in picking a more traditional candidate on whom to confer one’s largesse. But this development, too, shows the terrible influence of Trump, in this as in all things.
On the other end of the spectrum, the internet apps allowed small donors to fund Obama and Sanders and now (mostly) Warren. So such “people-powered” candidates are pretty much assured of being able to weather the ridiculous spectacle of IA and NH demanding always to be “first” in the nation, and thus can be around for when larger, pluralist states get to vote.
So 2020 looks to permit well over half a dozen minor Dems to continue their quixotic campaigns until the bitter end, with the result of a splintered left and divided or hung convention. So many candidates smelled Trump’s blood in the water that the sharks may end up tearing themselves apart! It’s the horrendous Trump’s only real chance, and he will still badly lose the popular vote, no matter what.