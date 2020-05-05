Dr. Fauci’s firm adherence to science makes him a profile in courage

Here’s the lead (first paragraph) on a National Geographic feature interview with Dr. Anthony Fauci published on Monday:
“ANTHONY ‘TONY’ FAUCI has become the scientific face of America’s COVID-19 response, and he says the best evidence shows the virus behind the pandemic was not made in a lab in China.”
It’s sad, but just saying that makes Fauci, once again, a profile in courage.
He’s a scientist, and he’s just giving his best analysis of what the “best evidence” shows, but since it contradicts President Trump’s utterly unscientific, evidence-be-damned belief that China made the virus and Trump’s oft-expressed suspicion that China unleashed it on purpose, and since Trump has a horrifying-but-no-longer-surprising tendency to fire people who disagree with him, and since Fauci works for him, and since Fauci has, on a number of occasions, quietly declined to lend his credibility to things Trump says ( a habit that causes many executive branch officials to get fired), saying such a thing makes the calm, principled, ethical director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (a position he has held under Democratic and Republicans administrations since 1984) something of a profile in courage in the sense that he says what the science leads him to believe (which, in the administration of other presidents did not seem to require so much courage).
Maybe, since he’ll turn 80 late this year, he just doesn’t need the gig. But I prefer crediting his courage, especially during the demoralizing presidency of a man who doesn’t tolerate independent thought very well and whose TV catchphrase was “you’re fired.”
The happiest news in the piece is that Fauci believes it’s possible that an effective vaccine for coronavirus might be available as soon as January. But, sadly, it’s only May, and Fauci is certainly worried (and willing to say out loud) that there’s a substantial chance of a major resurgence in new cases later this year. He encourages masks, and urges social distancing, all of which makes a lot of sense but nonetheless, considering who his boss is, makes him a man of integrity.
I’ll stop blabbing and leave as much time as you need to read the whole National Geographic feature on, and interview with, Fauci. You can access it here.
Fauchi has managed to correct his trajectory and has maintained a fairly even keel, but he is not the hero the left seems to hope he is.
He’s as prone to mistakes as anyone…even Trump. https://bit.ly/3dvo7B1
He’s also not an intelligence agent. I have no idea what the truth of the source of this virus, other than it certainly originated in Wuhan, China and that the Chinese Communist Party quashed all mention of it during the outbreak, and has consistently lied to the world ever since.
I’m kind of at a loss to explain why some people are so willing to act as apologists for them, tbh.
In the famous words of a tattered ex-hero of the conservative movement: “Fool me once, shame on you, fool me….you can’t get fooled again.”
“China lied!” Seriously? That’s gonna be Trump’s “defense”? Best of Luck.
He isn’t perfect, but the idea that he is as mistake-prone as a guy who suggested injecting bleach is laughable.
Trump inherited a fortune and has squandered it failing at one business venture after another. He is one gigantic mistake.
“He’s as prone to mistakes as anyone…even Trump.”
Does he deny making those mistakes? Does he lash out at those who point them out to them.
Fauci may not be an intelligence agent, but he is an intelligent scientist with a lifetime of virus research. He is uniquely qualified to judge the relative likelihood of different hpotheses about the origin of Covid.
Right now he is doing a tap dance — trying to speak facts when possible without joining the exodus from Trump’s regime.
Great choice of topic, since we are being assured that the Trump regime will soon be trotting out some sort of “report” (exactly by whom is not too clear) “proving” some sort of massive deceit and malevolence by the “Chinese Communist Party” vis-a-vis Covid-19.
Trump keeps moving the goalposts on this little project, since it appears the traditional intelligence community isn’t too willing to “fix the facts around the policy” this time (to use one of the greatest phrases of intelligence corruption from the (now longed-for) Bush/Cheney years). So no one in “Intelligence” is willing to say Covid-19 is a human-manufactured virus, nor do they even seem willing to say that the virus (somehow) came from this (heretofore respected) research lab. Most likely this won’t stop the Trump regime and its ridiculous sycophants like Pompeo and enablers like Senator Cotten.
Or else the claim will devolve into some weaker form of “China lied about [X]!” As though the US of A should have been basing its public health response to a dangerous virus entirely upon public statements by the Chinese Government! And leave aside the (uncontested) reporting that the CIA’s hair was on fire over Covid in the President’s Daily Briefing report(s), which by all accounts Trump ignores and can’t stand.
As for truth-teller Doc Fauci, he seems to have nine lives, since he has done more than enough to merit ignominious dismissal by the erstwhile dictator. Will undercutting what is obviously going to become Trump’s campaign “defense” to the developing Trump Depression be the last straw for the good doctor?
And does he perhaps simply want to be fired for telling the truth to Trump? One has to say that would be a noble capstone to an illustrious 35 year career in public service…
No one should be surprised that Trump – and many in the GOP – keep pushing the China lab theory. That’s straight from the Trump playbook: blame someone, something, anything(!) else, then repeat. Float a lie out there enough times the cult – sorry, the base – will believe it, and repeat it.