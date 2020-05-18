How Trump’s norm-breaking behavior is affecting journalistic norms

In addition to running against Joe Biden as a closet socialist and a doddering old fool, President Donald Trump’s re-election campaign will undoubtedly rely heavily on running against the mainstream media as liberally biased against him.
In making such an argument, he might be aided by paragraphs, such as these, from atop a quadruple-bylined story in the New York Times on Saturday:
Even by President Trump’s standards, it was a rampage: He attacked a government whistle-blower who was telling Congress that the coronavirus pandemic had been mismanaged. He criticized the governor of Pennsylvania, who has resisted reopening businesses. He railed against former President Barack Obama, linking him to a conspiracy theory and demanding he answer questions before the Senate about the federal investigation of Michael T. Flynn.
And Mr. Trump lashed out at Joseph R. Biden Jr., his Democratic challenger. In an interview with a sympathetic columnist, Mr. Trump smeared him as a doddering candidate who “doesn’t know he’s alive.” The caustic attack coincided with a barrage of digital ads from Mr. Trump’s campaign mocking Mr. Biden for verbal miscues and implying that he is in mental decline.
That was all on Thursday.
Far from a one-day onslaught, it was a climactic moment in a weeklong lurch by Mr. Trump back to the darkest tactics that defined his rise to political power. Even those who have grown used to Mr. Trump’s conduct in office may have found themselves newly alarmed by the grim spectacle of a sitting president deliberately stoking the country’s divisions and pursuing personal vendettas in the midst of a crisis that has Americans fearing for their lives and livelihoods.
If the Times wanted to defend such a piece according to the old norms, it might note that the piece was labeled a “political memo,” perhaps something more analytical than straight reporting.
But the reality of Trump’s impact on the norms of journalism is much bigger than such an explanation would cover. Norms are complex, evolving things. It used to be a norm that a presidential candidate who was caught on tape bragging about grabbing women by the pussy would be forced to leave the race. It was actually a growing norm that running for president required you to release your tax returns. The old norms would have prevented Trump from getting around the annoyance of the confirmation process by relying indefinitely on “acting’ Cabinet officials.
Trump has shattered pretty much all the norms of “presidential” conduct. Richard Nixon at his most desperate never acted like this, and Trump does this stuff so many times a day that it almost loses its power to shock.
Almost.
Lots of presidents have shaded the truth, even lied, but never with the volume and shamelessness of Trump. It used to be a big deal for the mainstream media to accuse the president of lying. Now? “Lying” is too lame a term for what this president does to any standard of truthfulness. And the same for civility and any measure of respect for those who oppose him, criticize him or even disagree with anything he says or does. If the media is the “fake media,” what should they call him?
Of course, the media don’t generally call him names. It seems to me they haven’t completely figured out how to deal with such a steady volume of lies and vitriol from the Oval Office. But the tone of the passage above suggests to me that even the Times, which symbolizes and defines the journalistic establishment, understands that something other than the old norms is necessary to cover this president.
It used to be a big deal even to suggest that the president had said something inaccurate, and it was beyond imaginable to call his statements “lies.” Now it’s just another Thursday in Trumplandia.
Is that media “bias?”
We would need to work hard at redefining “bias” so that it refers to saying that lies are lies, racist tropes are racist tropes, and egomania is just being honest about how one sees oneself.
Norms are just norms. They have a certain power as long as they are respected, and when they are disrespected it turns out to be a very open question as to whether they can be enforced, or ever re-established.
By the way, if you would like to read the full Times analysis piece quoted at the top of this screed, it’s viewable here. It doesn’t mention the word “norms.” But it is full of evidence of how norms are changing, both as they apply to presidents and to journalism.
Trump has got to go. His 4th grade school yard bully tactics and name calling are sick to the least. Trump has created more swamp, and he intends to create more just by his recent actions alone. Time to remove the head clown from the GOP clown car….Take Moscow Mitch along with to please.
The other precedent that Trump will set is that he will be the first President to go to jail after his term in office and he has a very good idea on the likelihood of this. He is an animal backed into a corner fighting for his life: nothing will be spared in his fight to hang on.
I am not the legal expert that some of our commenters are, but it seems that his crimes done in concert with Michael Cohen, who already is in jail for his role, can be avoided by the statue of limitations if he wins re-election.
The Mueller report redactions frequently reference “redacted due to on going investigation.” The NY Second District seems to have multiple on going investigations that once Trump is not protected by the office of the President will come home to roost.
I’m sure that our prison system mental health professionals will be waiting at the front gate to begin their work…
My grandson, now 8, but only 4 when Trump began his presidential term, displays quite a bit more emotional maturity and intellectual honesty – not to mention a more varied and sophisticated vocabulary – than Mr. Trump. For what it’s worth, I’d say Eric’s characterization of the mainstream media as “uncertain” about how to deal with a serial liar and sociopath in the nation’s highest elected office is an accurate one.
There seems little to be gained, and even in these dark times, much to be lost, by descending into the name-calling gutter in which the Trump resides.
That said, and speaking as an old guy who’s read many an article over several decades that’s critical of a sitting President, whether Republican or Democrat, I see nothing wrong with the mainstream press pointing out, quite correctly, that Mr. Trump is a serial liar, nearly infantile in his insecurity (and thus, boastfulness), and something of a sociopath regarding his fellow Americans. Television news, in particular, whether of the faux-news variety of Fox or the occasionally-hysterical “breaking news” variety of CNN, spends far, far too much time on the bright, shiny object that is the latest Trumpian outrage. The fact that he routinely finds neoNazis and other outright bullies to be “fine people,” and routinely dismisses the traumas of people, mostly of color, that he obviously considers to be his inferiors, simply confirms his position as among the most bigoted of executives, public or private.
I’ve read several thoughtful pieces on paper and online lamenting the destruction of behavioral norms on the part of Mr. Trump, virtually all of them suggesting that, once broken, norms are rarely reestablished. The authors of those articles may be correct, but my personally-conservative hope is that they are not, and that, once Trump and his slimy sycophants have been removed from positions of influence for which they are, in most cases, both unqualified and undeserving, some modicum of civil behavior and language will return to at least the public behavior of national figures, even national Republicans.
Until then, when Trump behaves as a child, or a traitor, or both, or in some other way demonstrates that he should never have been elevated to a position of responsibility where his incompetence and prejudices are put on public display, I hope the mainstream media will do what I think most Americans want them to do – point out bigotry, cronyism, ignorance and dishonesty among government policies and officials when they see those and other forms of malfeasance happening. Whether the President likes or agrees with what they have to say should make little difference.
If truth-telling makes one a “liberal,” then I’m all for a “liberal”” media, and if accuracy makes a news outlet “fake,” then let’s have more “fake news.”
Excellent response that I’m sure speaks for many of us who are mired in the cesspool that is Trump’s methodology and impatient, frustrated and angry because of it.
You’re speaking of two sets of norms here.
Trump is allowed to shatter the multitude of political norms because the Repub party in Congress (and the Supreme Court) permits it. Their acquiescence is just another nail in the coffin of the failed Constitution, whose Framers imagined that the leaders of the various branches could be expected to protect the functions and duties of their particular branch. With the advent of the “conservative” movement, their tribalism trumps their supposed institutional duties.
Trump is able to occupy the darkest corners of tactics because that has been the path the conservative movement has been on for decades, and a quasi-fascist like Trump is just the logical endpoint of where the movement was always headed. Trump’s loathsome behavior is obviously exactly what the mass of “conservative” voters want (and clamor) to see.
There’s no way to return them to actually wanting “civility”; they thrive on spite and vitriol at this point, and there’s no going back. As Charles Pierce recently wrote: “[Trump] exists in the mold and rot, feeds on it, and tells his supporters it’s fine dining.”
The other norms you refer to are those of journalism. It may be that the corporate media is starting to call a spade a spade with the horrendously unqualified, endlessly divisive Hitler-figure of Donald Trump. We’ll see, as we watch how they deal with Trump’s cavalcade of lies regarding the (admittedly feeble) Biden.
Given that the (almost entirely white) 46% who voted for Trump seek out their own bubble of “conservative” alternate reality “news”, it is hard to see why they care how the “lib’rul media” covers the news of the day–they are immune to anything resembling reality. One supposes that the “lib’rul media” nonsense exists just to fuel their spite, rage and sense of victimization.
As always I am bamboozled on how ~ 42% +/- of the voting population is susceptible and acceptable to this type of behavior. We really are a country in deep trouble when our moral compass is off by that much, chaos is not our friend.