The popular vote loser has won the U.S. presidency five times

Fun facts about the Electoral College, especially if you are a Republican.
So far in U.S. history, there have been five elections in which the popular vote loser has won the presidency via the Electoral College, two of them very recently.
The first of the five, in 1824, occurred before the emergence of the national two-party system.
Since 1824, all four were Republicans
Since then, and since the emergence of the Republicans in 1856 as one of those two parties, in all four cases it was the Republican who gained the presidency while losing the national popular vote.
1876: Democrat Samuel Tilden got 51 percent of the national popular vote, compared to 48 percent for Republican Rutherford B. Hayes. This one, involving enormous voter fraud and theft, had to be decided by a special commission and involved a secret deal in which Republicans agreed, in exchange for allowing Hayes to be inaugurated, to remove federal troops from the post-Civil War south, which allowed white southerners to establish the post-slavery, post-Reconstruction system of Jim Crow laws and traditions that perpetuated “slavery by another name.”
1888: Incumbent President Grover Cleveland, a Democrat, narrowly won the popular vote but narrowly lost the electoral vote to Republican Benjamin Harrison. That election is not as famous for corruption as some others, but at least one key state was almost certainly stolen by Republican fraud. Four years later, Cleveland, a famous reformer, became the only president to come back from a defeat to win a second term four years later.
2000: This is the famous Bush v. Gore election in which Republican George W. Bush lost the national popular vote but narrowly won the Electoral College over Democrat Al Gore. As you may recall, this one came down to Florida, where enormous problems and irregularities led to an endless recount supervised by a corrupt Republican secretary of state and was finally decided by the Supreme Court on a 5-4 vote with no Democratic appointee to the Supreme Court voting with the majority.
2016: And then, of course, 2016, when Republican nominee Donald John Trump was chosen by a 77-electoral vote margin, which he likes to refer to as a “landslide,” despite having lost the popular vote by a 48-46 percent margin. There were many irregularities, plus foreign interference in this election, but it’s so recent and so controversial I won’t go into further details.
Proposals for change
There are various proposals to modify the system for electing presidents, including some that would not require constitutional amendments, such as the “National Popular Vote” compact that would guarantee that the candidate receiving the most votes wins the election. Aside from the obvious benefit of having the president actually be the popular vote winner, this would have several other benefits for our system, such as removing the incentive for presidential campaigns to focus on a few swing states while virtually ignoring the majority of the country.
The Brennan Center has a good explainer of “National Popular Vote” here.
Obviously, given the history I’ve described above, there are partisan reasons for Democrats to favor a change in the Electoral College system and Republicans to oppose it. And that’s the case. But the fact that there are partisan reasons to be for or against it doesn’t remove the basic fact that the idea of “democracy” relies fairly heavily on the assumption that whoever gets the most votes wins the election.
Pew Research Center has asked the question several times of whether the Constitution should be amended to guarantee that the popular vote winner should be president. In the three most recent such polls, in 2018 Democrats were more favorable to such an amendment to elect the president by popular vote than Republicans by 74 percent to 27 percent. The partisan gap favoring such a change was 75-32 in 2019 and 81-32 this year. (Results viewable here.)
One can view that as predictable considering partisan advantage, but also shameful in terms of respecting the most fundamental principle of a democracy, that the person who gets the most votes should win the election.
Reasoning for resistance
When I discuss this with Republican friends, they generally defend the Electoral College system with arguments that (according to me) make no sense. For example, they say such a system would incentivize campaigns to focus on the big population states. True. But why is that any worse than having them focus on whichever states are considered “swing states”?
Why is it better, in recent history, to have Ohio and Florida pick our presidents for us, or, in 2020, Michigan, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania? I’d be interested in hearing someone make that argument and hereby explicitly ask anyone who wants to explain that to do so in the comment section under this post.
And anyway, in the age of the internet, twitter and even just national TV audiences, campaign messages reach the whole country pretty efficiently.
To me, the obvious real reason is that Republicans understand that Democrats have won the plurality of the popular vote in four of the last six elections, but won the presidency in only two of those elections. And perhaps, if they are history buffs, they know that the record of popular vote losers winning the presidency via the Electoral College is Republican 4, Democrats 0.
There are way too many people with power and money who believe that their vote should count more than someone who is poor. And if the person is poor and a minority, way too many people who believe they shouldn’t even be able to cast a vote. Well and good, to discuss the inequalities of the electoral college and reforming it; but it’s sort of a futile academic exercise when we have the shameless amounts of voter suppresion being conducted under the guise of protecting our democracy.
The US isn’t a Democracy. The Constitution was set up to ensure we did not become one either. Here is a good defense of the EC by Tom Woods (a Libertarian): https://tomwoods.com/the-electoral-college-how-to-defend/
As he points out, the EC prevents any one state from having too much power over the election. It forces the campaigns to be national instead of just focusing on a few populous states.
Nonsense. The US is, in fact a democracy. It isn’t a direct democracy (few governments are) but a representative democracy, with separation of powers. The idea that a Republic is not a democratic form of government is a nonsensical argument often made by electoral college apologists. The ignorance of this Woods guy, though, is really on another level.
And, of course, its the current system that gives power to a few states. Most states get no attention in presidential elections because they are safely red or blue. Eliminating the electoral college removes states from the equation. Winning states doesn’t matter. Every vote, no matter where you live, counts the same. Its eliminating the electoral college that will make elections truly national, and not decided by a handful of swing states like it is now.
And we can plat dueling articles all day. Here’s one that takes those arguments against abolishing it pretty much apart.
https://nymag.com/intelligencer/2019/03/why-every-argument-for-preserving-the-electoral-college-is-wrong-warren-cnn.html
And we’re not a democracy? As far as where the actual power is, I’d agree with you. However, to claim we’re not because a bunch of slave-owners and land-owners set it up that way several centuries ago is cynicism at its finest. A rancher’s views out in the middle of Wyoming should not have 60 some percent representation more than a person living in the middle of Los Angeles.
The Senate is a completely different and peculiar form of representation. California has about 65 times as many residents as Wyoming, but still only two senators. DC has more residents than either Wyoming or Vermont, but has no Senate representation.
The UNITED States of America is a republic democracy. Small ‘r’, small ‘d’. Not to be confused with the two dominant political parties, currently called Republican and Democratic. PS To the poster above, some clarification: the Republicans in Congress have put in great effort in recent years to suppress votes, call out unfounded voter ‘fraud’, cull voter rolls to remove folks who have moved or not voted in the last few elections, and more. Why? Because most of those voters are minorities who tend to vote for Democrats. This undercuts and undermines our democracy, a hallmark and shining example to other countries. We lose it…we lose everything. And we are balanced on the precipice about to fall over:( So do your homework and research and seek out news and data from reliable non-partisan sources because this Nov election will make us or break us.
At the end of the day, your argument comes down to nothing more than valuing the powers of states – arbitrarily delineated land masses – over the will of the people who are actually to be governed by the leaders elected.
Perhaps, once upon a time, it made more sense to place such great importance on the states. When the Constitution was ratified, there were sharper cultural, political, and economic distinctions between the states than there are now. Those differences have been steadily eroded over the years, to the point where the distinctions between states mean no more than a preference for Moon Pies over Tastykakes. The Founders felt justified in giving force to those differences, but I doubt that, were any of them to show up today, they would feel that the nation they created was bound by their view of governance.
Mr. Barnes’ first sentence is correct, though perhaps not quite as he intended, as we’ve seen from time to time in recent years.
After that first sentence, however, we descend into failed 18th century arguments or more modern delusions. Gotta be careful with that Kool-Aid.
As but one of several potential examples: “It forces the campaigns to be national instead of just focusing on a few populous states.” is simply not true, and hasn’t been true for a long time. If anything, the statement is a fine example of the “alternate facts” that the Trump White House has become so fond of dispensing. Campaigns spend enormous amounts of time and money (and volunteer hours) in the most populous states. To do otherwise is self-defeating. That said, campaigns, especially in the past couple of generations, as political views have hardened in the population, also spend enormous amounts of time and money in the relative handful of “swing states” that are perceived to hold the key to electoral college victory. Focusing on Michigan, Wisconsin and Ohio might have been effective in 2016, but it’s pretty much the antithesis of a “national campaign.”
And on a broader note, I look forward – if this was never intended to be a democratic society – to Mr. Barnes’ explanation of why the first three words of the Constitution are “We the people…”
Further, knowing full well that it’s a statement of intent, and not an actual governing document, I nonetheless look forward to Mr. Barnes’ explanation of what the founders intended with this bit from the preamble to the Declaration of Independence:
“WE hold these Truths to be self-evident, that all Men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty, and the Pursuit of Happiness—That to secure these Rights, Governments are instituted among Men, deriving their just Powers from the Consent of the Governed, that whenever any form of Government becomes destructive of these Ends, it is the Right of the People to alter or to abolish it, and to institute new Government, laying its Foundation on such Principles, and organizing its Powers in such form, as to them shall seem most likely to effect their Safety and Happiness…”
Both logic and a couple centuries of practice lead me to believe that “government by consent of the governed“ pretty much requires some form of “democracy” in order to function according to its stated purposes.
It’s bad enough when a democratically elected president goes wrong, but even worse when these popular vote losers create disastrous policies. It’s happened three times: the Reconstruction debacle, the war on Iraq, and the entire Trump presidency. Like there is some bad karma attached to violating the basic tenet of our system: government that “derives its powers from the consent of the governed.” The people are clearly better qualified than the Electoral College to choose leadership.
In 2000, the Florida vote count was halted by the Supreme Court, which disgraced itself by leveraging a tenuous technical argument into an absurd Catch 22. Members of the press later secured access to the collected ballots and counted them all. The fact is that Gore received more votes in Florida.
It is interesting to me that Adams and Bush were sons of presidents and Harrison was a grandson of a president. It could just be coincidence that the only direct descendants of former presidents who became presidents themselves won the office through the Electoral College without winning the popular vote.