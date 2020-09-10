AARP swing-state polling shows Biden up, with some tight races

The AARP sponsored polls of the presidential race in a huge number of potential swing states, with results out today.

AARP was focused on the senior vote, which it reported separately. But the general results, for likely voters of all ages, with a very large sample of 1,600 voters in most states and 1,200 in some, was passed along by FiveThirtyEight.com, and I’ll pass those numbers along to you with no comment other than: If all these states were to go to the current leader as shown in in these polls, the Biden/Harris ticket would win by a landslide in the Electoral College, although the size of the lead in many states was within the error margin.

In the states polled by Benenson/GS Strategy with a sample size of about 1,600 likely voters per state (except in Wisconsin, where it was 1,200) the, AARP, as reported by 538, found:

Florida: Biden 48, Trump 46.

Arizona: Biden 48, Trump 47.

Michigan: Biden 50, Trump 43.

Pennsylvania: Biden 49, Trump 46.

Wisconsin 50-45

North Carolina: Tied at 48.

In states polled by Fabrizio Ward/Hart Associates, as reported by 538, AARP found:

Iowa: Trump by 47-45.

Georgia: Biden by 47-46

Colorado: Biden by 50-40

Maine: Biden by 54-40;

Montana: Trump by 50-43.

You can find an overview of these numbers at FiveThirtyEight.com here.