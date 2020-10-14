‘The Scheme’: Sen. Whitehouse pulls back the veil on big money and judicial nominations

I had an appointment that pulled me away from the first day of the Amy Coney Barrett hearing for part of Tuesday, but I was pounded by emails and messages raving about the Sheldon Whitehouse presentation.

Whitehouse, D-Rhode Island, powerfully pulled back the veil and named names of the right-wing money and power behind not only Judge Barrett but federal judicial nominees over recent years. The action extends more deeply into financing the actual lawsuits filed to bring about favorable results for big business and other elements of the right.

So last night I found the Whitehouse presentation on YouTube and my whole point is to pass it along for your edification. It’s quite impressive.

Of course, rich and powerful interests are involved, usually behind the scenes, in matters affecting their business and their ideological interests. But Whitehouse laid out in some detail how what he called “The Scheme” works.

Article continues after advertisement

So, instead of me summarizing it, below is a short and a long version of his presentation, via YouTube.

I spent a bit of time as a so-called investigative reporter in my Strib days. But it’s not my strength. Whitehouse and/or whoever helped him put together this presentation on the theme of all-power-corrupts but very-well-funded-elements-with-millions-to-spend-to-rig-the-system-in-their-interests corrupt, well, if not absolutely, very, very efficiently and effectively.

The 10-minute version, contained in a tweet from Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and published in this link by Teen Vogue magazine, is viewable here.

But if you’re really motivated, the full 30-minute explanation of how power and money corrupt, but even more money corrupts even more effectively, here’s a link to Sen. Whitehouse’s full 30-minute presentation of what he has learned about how The Empire Strikes Back, in the area of influencing judicial appointments and then big legal cases.

I would say it’s shocking, but maybe it’s too obvious to be shocking that big interests collude to rig the game in their favor. Still it’s impressive how well and how covertly they are able to do it, although not so covert that the veil can’t be pierced.

Reminds me a little bit of Jimmy Stewart’s last stand in “Mr. Smith Goes to Washington.”