Raskin closes morning session of impeachment trial with powerful remarks

I just wanted to pass along the remarks of U.S. Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Maryland, closing the morning session of the impeachment trial today, which I thought were powerful.

As you know, if the Senate convicts former President Donald Trump of high crimes and misdemeanors, there will be a subsequent vote banning him from holding federal office in the future, which would foreclose him from running for president in 2024. That is actually the most concrete consequence Trump would face, if two-thirds of the Senate votes to convict him, and Raskin pitched his late morning remarks on that fact.

The testimony that had just concluded reviewed many previous instances in which Trump had promoted or winked at physical violence, including in the October 2020 plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to punish her for various measures taken to battle the COVID pandemic, which the plotters viewed as rampant socialism/totalitarianism.

Trump not only failed to condemn the plotters but, after the plot was foiled by federal officials (for which Trump took credit) he said of the kidnap plot, “Maybe it was a problem, maybe it wasn’t,” adding, as an aside, of Whitmer at the time, “I don’t think she likes me too much.”

Raskin didn’t include those last details, only an overview of Trump’s lenient, jocular attitude toward the attempted kidnapping. So what? Then Raskin, the leader of the House team prosecuting Trump in the impeachment trial, linked the Whitmer incident to the more recent mob violence in Washington: