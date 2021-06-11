Peace activist Jeannette Rankin would be 141 today

Today is Jeannette Rankin’s birthday. If she were alive, she’d be 141, and she’d be for peace.

I don’t assume everyone recognizes Rankin’s name, although I’ve been on a long, slow, easily ignored multiyear crusade to make her amazing story more famous.

Rankin, a pacifist, was the first woman ever elected to Congress. She served two terms, more than two decades apart. She was first elected to a House seat from Montana in 1916, just in time to vote against U.S. entry into World War I. She also introduced a proposed constitutional amendment granting women the right to vote.

Her anti-war position was unpopular and she lost her bid for a second term, at least in 1918.

But, unbelievably, she made a comeback and won a second term in 1940, which enabled her to also oppose U.S. entry into World War II.

Considering that the Japanese had just attacked Pearl Harbor, the House vote was 388-1 in favor of declaring war. (Guess who was the one.) This time, Rankin’s “no” vote was so well received that she had to take refuge from an angry mob in a Capitol Building phone booth until the police could rescue her. She was not reelected in 1942.

Asked later whether she regretted that vote, she replied: “Never. If you’re against war, you’re against war regardless of what happens. It’s a wrong method of trying to settle a dispute.”

Rankin remained a peace activist into her 90s and into the 1970s, which meant, of course, that she was around to also oppose U.S. involvement in the Vietnam War and to inspire a group of anti-war feminists to create an umbrella peace organization called the Jeannette Rankin Brigade in her honor.

She was thinking about a third campaign for Congress, as a peace candidate of course, in 1972, but fell ill with cancer, which took her life in 1973, when she was 92.