Mary Trump offers powerful insights on her uncle and the dangers of the Second Big Lie

Writing for The New Republic, Mary L. Trump, niece of the former president and a psychologist, once again tears him a new orifice in a brutal but (to me at least) insightful analysis of how dangerous her uncle still is, the demons within that drove him and drive him still, and suggests there is no chance that he will just fade away.

Her piece, titled “Donald’s Plot Against America,” is powerful and certainly has the ring of truth born from deep inside knowledge of her family in general and her uncle in particular. I don’t think I can summarize it, although I was slack-jawed as I read through it Thursday night.

It gave me the creeps, but perhaps the creeps are necessary until this threat is finally put to rest.

I highly recommend you read it, although not too close to bedtime. It’s accessible here, although you may need a subscription to read it.

The subhead says: “Now, he and his GOP enablers are peddling the Second Big Lie: that Jan. 6 was just legitimate protest. It’s the crucial ingredient in convincing America to return them — and him — to power.”

The full piece is also published by Reader Supported News, where it can be read without a paywall and it’s accessible via this link.