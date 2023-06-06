MinnPost is partnering with Gigafact to produce fact briefs — bite-sized fact checks of trending claims. You can submit claims you think need checking here. Sign up for our newsletter for more stories straight to your inbox.

No.

The North Star Promise program enacted last month, which funds up to 100% of post-scholarship college tuition for certain students, applies to all eligible Minnesotans — not just undocumented immigrants.

In order to qualify, applicants must not have earned a bachelor’s degree, have a household income below $80,000, take at least one credit per semester, remain in good academic standing and fill out the Free Application for Federal Student Aid. The program will take effect beginning in the 2024-25 school year.

The program does not mention undocumented students explicitly, but they are among those eligible. While undocumented students are ineligible for federal aid, under the 2013 Minnesota Dream Act, they may apply for state financial aid.

Article continues after advertisement

Lawmakers have said the program will increase college attendance amid rising costs, affecting 15,000 Minnesota students beginning in the 2024-2025 school year.

Students attending private colleges and universities do not qualify for the North Star Promise.

This fact brief is responsive to conversations such as this one.

Sources