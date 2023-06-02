Has violent crime increased in Minnesota in recent years?

MinnPost is partnering with Gigafact to produce fact briefs — bite-sized fact checks of trending claims. You can submit claims you think need checking here. Sign up for our newsletter for more stories straight to your inbox. Yes. After declining in 2018 and 2019, violent crime in Minnesota increased 17.2% in 2020 and 21.6% in 2021, according to Minnesota Department of Public Safety’s 2021 statewide crime report. Data for 2022 is not yet available.

Between 2017 and 2019, there were fewer than 13,000 reported violent crime incidents on average. In 2020, incidents rose to 14,495; in 2021, to 17,631 incidents.

Over the same period, property crime also increased, but only slightly: 2,387 incidents per 100,000 Minnesotans in 2021 compared to 2,348 incidents per 100,000 in 2017. After rising 2.1% in 2020, the rate fell 1.4% in 2021.

Violent crime accounted for 6.3% of total reported statewide offenses in 2021, while property crime accounted for 42.7%.

Thomas Abt, a senior fellow at the Council on Criminal Justice in New York, cited three major factors in Minnesota’s violent crime spike: pandemic-related strain on at-risk individuals and community-based organizations, the George Floyd protests, and a surge in firearm purchases.