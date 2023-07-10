Are affirmative action policies still legal in admissions to military academies?

MinnPost is partnering with Gigafact to produce fact briefs — bite-sized fact checks of trending claims. You can submit claims you think need checking here. Sign up for our newsletter for more stories straight to your inbox.

Yes.

The U.S. Supreme Court’s June 29, 2023, ruling striking down affirmative action in college admissions includes a footnote that exempts military academies.

Alluding to the federal government’s support of affirmative action in the academies, the footnote says:

“The United States as amicus curiae contends that race-based admissions programs further compelling interests at our Nation’s military academies. No military academy is a party to these cases, however, and none of the courts below addressed the propriety of race-based admissions systems in that context. This opinion also does not address the issue, in light of the potentially distinct interests that military academies may present.”

The 6-3 decision said affirmative action polices in college admissions violate the 14th Amendment’s Equal Protection Clause. The clause prohibits racial discrimination by government entities.

Article continues after advertisement

The ruling said a student “must be treated based on his or her experiences as an individual — not on the basis of race.”

This fact brief, originally published by Wisconsin Watch, is responsive to conversations such as this one.

Sources: