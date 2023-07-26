MinnPost is partnering with Gigafact to produce fact briefs — bite-sized fact checks of trending claims. You can submit claims you think need checking here. Sign up for our newsletter for more stories straight to your inbox.

No.

Gov. Tim Walz did not sign into law a bill imposing consequences for vehicles parking in bike lanes. The Minnesota legislative session adjourned on May 22, 2023, and will not reconvene until February 12, 2024.

HB 17584, or the Traffic Violence Reduction Act, does not exist.

Minnesota House bills are written with the prefix “HF.”

A similar tweet posted about Illinois is marked, “No such legislation exists.”

Minnesota did include bicycle safety changes in its recent transportation finance package, including the “Idaho stop,” which allows bicyclists to go through a stop sign without coming to a complete halt.

The Minnesota Legislature’s Transportation Omnibus package includes bicycle safety measures after an older bill was rolled into it.

The Bill Dooley Bicycle Safety Act also requires bike safety classes in schools, sets speed requirements around schools between 15 to 30 miles per hour and additional rules for cyclists in bike lanes.

