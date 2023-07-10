Before he was elected to Congress in 2022, Rep. Derrick Van Orden confronted employees at Prairie du Chien Memorial Library over an LGBTQ+ Pride Month display in the children’s section.

Van Orden, a Republican representing Wisconsin’s 3rd U.S. congressional district, visited the library on June 17, 2021, and questioned staff about the display. He said the books, including “ A Day in the Life of Marlon Bundo,” presented “incorrect” information, the La Crosse Tribune reported. Library staff described his demeanor as “upset.”

Van Orden checked out almost all of the LGBTQ+-themed books before returning them less than a week later. He also filed a statement of concern about one of the books.

Other Prairie du Chien residents also made written and verbal complaints about the display. Van Orden issued a statement expressing his support for equal rights for all Americans, including LGBTQ+ people.

This fact brief, originally published by Wisconsin Watch

