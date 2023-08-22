MinnPost is partnering with Gigafact to produce fact briefs — bite-sized fact checks of trending claims. You can submit claims you think need checking here. Sign up for our newsletter for more stories straight to your inbox.

Yes.

The second and third most deadly wildfires on record in the U.S. were the Cloquet and Moose Lake Fires of 1918 and the Great Hinckley Fire of 1894, respectively, which both occurred in Minnesota, according to the National Fire Protection Association. The most deadly wildfire in U.S. history is the Peshtigo Fire of 1871 in northeastern Wisconsin, which caused 1,152 fatalities.

The Cloquet and Moose Lake Fires were sparked by a passing train near Cloquet in the region’s dry conditions, killing 453 people.

The Great Hinckley Fire, caused by intense weather conditions, resulted in 418 casualties.

The wildfires in Lahaina in Maui, Hawaii, which ignited on Aug. 8, 2023, killed more than 100 people, with searches continuing. It is now among the top ten most deadly wildfires in the U.S. based on NFPA research.

