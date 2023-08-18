MinnPost is partnering with Gigafact to produce fact briefs — bite-sized fact checks of trending claims. You can submit claims you think need checking here. Sign up for our newsletter for more stories straight to your inbox.

Yes.

Minnesota’s new recreational marijuana law allowing people 21 years or older to possess up to two pounds of marijuana in a private residence is the highest legal limit in the nation.

The states with the next highest limits are Rhode Island and Virginia. Rhode Island law allows people 21 or older to possess up to 10 ounces in private residences. Virginia does not have a limitation in private residencies.

Minnesota’s public possession limitation of two ounces aligns closely with other states, allowing between one and two ounces. New Jersey allows possession of up to six ounces.

Minnesota’s recreational marijuana law went into effect Aug. 1, 2023. The state still recommends those seeking U.S. citizenship consult legal counsel before using or possessing marijuana because it still remains a controlled substance under federal law.

