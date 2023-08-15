Has Nevada banned Trump from the ballot?

MinnPost is partnering with Gigafact to produce fact briefs — bite-sized fact checks of trending claims. You can submit claims you think need checking here. Sign up for our newsletter for more stories straight to your inbox.

No.

Nevada has not banned the former president from the 2024 ballot, because no candidate is as yet on the state’s ballot — formal candidate filing for the 2024 presidential election will not open until October.

However, two activist groups — Mi Familia Vota and Free Speech for People — launched a campaign in late June to disqualify Donald Trump from the presidential ballot in several key states. That included sending a letter to Nevada Secretary of State Cisco Aguilar, citing the potential use of a little-used clause in the Civil War-era 14th Amendment.

That clause bars from public office any person who “shall have engaged in insurrection or rebellion against the same, or given aid or comfort to the enemies thereof.” Used during Reconstruction, it has reemerged following the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, though whether it could apply over Trump’s role remains legally untested.

