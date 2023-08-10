MinnPost is partnering with Gigafact to produce fact briefs — bite-sized fact checks of trending claims. You can submit claims you think need checking here. Sign up for our newsletter for more stories straight to your inbox.

Yes.

The Department of Justice reported that as of May 2023, there were 585 sworn officers in the Minneapolis Police Department compared to a force of 892 in 2018, a decline of about 34%.

“Since 2020, hundreds of officers have left MPD, up and down the ranks, young and old, patrol officers and supervisors,” the report notes. A number of others are on extended medical leave, with continued efforts to recruit and hire more proving unsuccessful.

Article continues after advertisement

The city reported in 2019 that it had 888 officers. By early 2021, the Star Tribune reported based on city data that only 638 officers were available to work. After rioting and the burning of a police precinct after George Floyd’s murder in 2020, many officers left the department, and others filed disability claims, the newspaper reported.

Police department staffing shortages have been a problem nationwide.

This fact brief is responsive to conversations such as this one.

Sources:

Jayne Williamson-Lee is a freelance science journalist who is part of MinnPost’s fact briefs team.