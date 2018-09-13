Radinovich campaign responds to ad on dismissed teenage pot-related charge

Good to see they’re sticking to the important issues up in the Eighth District race. The Duluth News Tribune’s Brady Slater writes: “Democrat Joe Radinovich confronted claims from a special interest advertisement Wednesday by admitting to a long-dismissed drug paraphernalia charge. … ‘When Joe was a teenager he received a marijuana-related citation,’ said campaign manager Meredith Raimondi. ‘He cooperated and took responsibility for his actions, and the officials in the case saw fit to dismiss the charges.’ … Radinovich is in a pitched campaign with Republican Pete Stauber to represent the 8th District in Congress. In the weeks since the August primary, claims have flown at both candidates. … Stauber still has not fully addressed a Star Tribune report from last week outlining his use of his county commissioner’s email address for his congressional campaign. The latest claim in the 8th District race surfaced Wednesday — this one aimed at Radinovich and hurled by the same well-funded super PAC that brought his record of parking tickets, moving violations and unpaid fines to light in August.”

The Star Tribune’s Eric Roper reports: “Something is rotten along the banks of the Mississippi River in Minneapolis — or at least it smells that way. …… The nauseating scent is emanating from a key point in the Twin Cities wastewater system, just north of Lake Street, where all of south Minneapolis’ waste meets before crossing the river to be treated in St. Paul. … The council says it is also investigating similar complaints elsewhere in the system. The council oversees 600 miles of large pipes and eight treatment plants.”

Target preps for the hurricane. WCCO reports: “Target has 130 stores and 20,000 employees in Hurricane Florence’s path. … The Minneapolis-based company says it’s been shipping extra supplies to the East Coast ahead of the storm’s expected landfall this week. … Target says this week alone it sent one million bottles of water, as well as food, flashlights and batteries to the areas expected to be hit the hardest. … The company also closed six of its stores as a precaution for employees and customers.”

Also from Big Red … The Star Tribune’s Jackie Crosby writes: “Target Corp. announced Thursday it plans to hire about 120,000 seasonal workers for the upcoming holiday season — 20 percent more than last year — and will up its starting pay by $1 an hour. … As consumers increasingly shift to online shopping, the Minneapolis-based retailer said it will double the number of workers dedicated to handling in-store pickup and curbside service, and boost its workforce at distribution warehouses by about two-thirds from last year.”

In other news…

