Advocates seek change in law that forces gay women to adopt own children

Seems like a big oversight. The Pioneer Press’ Dave Orrick report: “Half of married gay women in Minnesota are forced to adopt their own children under Minnesota law. … That inequity — man-woman married couples don’t have this hurdle — is a paradox, since same-sex married couples are supposed to have the same rights in the state. In 2013, same-sex marriage became legal. … The legal inequity is the result of other laws — with gender-specific language — that were never changed when same-sex marriage was legalized.”

Knowing how to deal with babies would seem to be an advantage, though. MPR’s Briana Bierschbach writes: “In a basement hearing room near the Minnesota Capitol, lawmakers were discussing securing state election systems when an unfamiliar sound arose from behind the committee table. … Weeks-old Clara let out a soft whimper as she woke up from a nap, the only indication that she’d been swaddled and sleeping in her mother’s arms during the hearing. Her mom, Rep. Erin Koegel, DFL-Spring Lake Park, quickly hopped out of her chair and took baby Clara outside the room as the hearing continued. … [B]alancing work and family life is challenging in the halls of the Capitol — a workplace that’s historically been unfriendly to families. After all, the Legislature is known for long hearings that can be scheduled in an instant or hourslong debates that can stretch into the early hours of the morning.”

Yeah, it’s cold. The Minnesota Daily’s Jordan Willauer reports: “Due to ‘extremely cold temperatures’ forecasted, the University of Minnesota has canceled classes for part of the day on Tuesday, lasting through Wednesday. … In an email sent to the University on Monday night, President Eric Kaler announced classes are cancelled starting noon on Tuesday through Wednesday. The campus will remain open, with buses running normally on Tuesday and with reduced service on Wednesday.”

Another one. The Duluth News Tribune’s Peter Passi reports: “Soon, anyone under 21 years of age won’t be allowed to purchase tobacco or e-cigarette products in the city of Duluth. … By a 6-2 vote Monday night, the Duluth City Council adopted an ordinance raising the minimum age for tobacco-related sales. But the rules won’t go into effect for another 120 days.”

In other news…

We always knew we were special: “A First in Over a Century: Only One State Has a Split Legislature” [New York Times]

Woof: “Minnesota lawmakers want to make the Labrador Retriever state’s official dog breed” [Fargo Forum]

Aquaman triumphs: “St. Paul Winter Carnival ice carving competition winners named” [Pioneer Press]

High steaks: “This Minnesota meat raffle map is the only map you’ll ever need again” [City Pages]

Doughnut. Burger. “Doughnut burger and boozy shakes now available at former Minnetonka DQ” [Star Tribune]