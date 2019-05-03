Minneapolis settles Justine Damond civil suit for $20M

Settlement reached. The Star Tribune’s Andy Mannix reports: “The city of Minneapolis will pay the family of Justine Ruszczyk Damond $20 million to settle a lawsuit over her July 15, 2017 shooting death by a Minneapolis police officer, city officials announced Friday.”

2040 plan stands. Also from Mannix: “Minneapolis’ 20-year plan to allow more variety of housing in its neighborhoods can move forward without the city conducting an environmental impact study. … Hennepin County Judge Joseph R. Klein dismissed a lawsuit this week alleging the 2040 Comprehensive Plan could be disastrous for the environment, allowing the plan to proceed unhampered by the courts. … Klein ruled this week that the law didn’t require the city to conduct a review before it approved the plan last December, and there isn’t evidence to support claims that the plan poses of a serious threat to the environment.”

Klobuchar releases mental health plan. The Associated Press reports (via the rochester Post Bulletin): “Democratic presidential candidate Amy Klobuchar has released a plan to spend $100 billion over a decade to improve mental health care and fight substance abuse, an issue the Minnesota senator has faced firsthand as the daughter of an alcoholic who struggled with addiction for years before getting sober. … The wide-ranging plan, released Friday, includes funding for early intervention of mental health disorders and drug use, a national suicide prevention campaign, better access to opioid addiction and other types of treatment and recruitment of health care workers to underserved rural areas and cities with the highest need.”

What’s a little radon? KARE’s AJ Lagoe, Steve Eckert and Jeffrey C. Kummer report: “Even though it had been approved by the Minnesota House and was supported by Governor Walz, a plan to require radon testing in Minnesota schools has hit a roadblock in the state Senate.”

In other news…

They’re getting pricier: “St. Paul police adjusting policy for security at festivals” [KSTP]

Whither Mondale State Park: “What’s in a name? Ask your legislator” [MPR]

Moving forward: “Park board member intends to introduce ordinance to change name of Lake Calhoun Parkway to Bde Maka Ska Parkway” [KSTP]

Corporations are people who are just not that into theater anymore: “Minnesota arts groups worry about losing corporate funding: ‘We were shocked’” [Star Tribune]

1,800 jobs: “St. Cloud Electrolux closing Nov. 1” [St. Cloud Times]

Economy is doing great: “CVS Closing 46 Stores Across The Country, Including 3 In The Twin Cities” [WCCO]

Today in music trivia: “Paul Westerberg’s sister Julie, ‘Waitress in the Sky’ inspiration, retires after four decades as flight attendant” [The Current]

West End a retail dead end? “Shops at West End: Right Place, Wrong Size” [Twin Cities Business]

Congratulations: “Horses, Ostriches & Jesse Ventura: Canterbury Park Celebrates 25 Years” [WCCO]