Klobuchar in danger of not qualifying for third Democratic presidential debate

In the Star Tribune, Patrick Condon says, “Polling consistently in the low single digits, far behind the leaders, [Amy Klobuchar] has taken out a slew of Facebook ads and dispatched hometown supporters across the Twin Cities pleading for small dollar contributions to reach a minimum threshold of individual donors to qualify for the critical third round of debates in September. … To be included, candidates must reach at least 2% support in at least four national or early primary state polls from the end of June to the end of August. And they must amass at least 130,000 individual campaign donors. To date, Klobuchar’s campaign has not hit either mark.”
The AP reports, “Starkly injecting race into his criticism of liberal Democrats, President Donald Trump said Sunday that four congresswomen of color should go back to the ‘broken and crime infested’ countries they came from, ignoring the fact that all of the women are American citizens and three were born in the U.S. His attack drew a searing condemnation from Democrats who labeled the remarks racist and breathtakingly divisive. Following a familiar script, Republicans remained largely silent after Trump’s morning broadsides against the four women. … Trump, who has a long history of making racist remarks, was almost certainly referring to Ocasio-Cortez and her House allies in what’s become known as ‘the squad.’ The others are Reps. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts and Rashida Tlaib of Michigan.”
At MPR, Ibrahim Hirsi reports, “Last Friday, al-Shabaab gunmen stormed the Asasey Hotel in Kismayo, Somalia, where [Hodan Nalayeh] the 43-year-old Somali-Canadian journalist was killed, along with her husband and more than two dozen others. Members of the Somali community in Minnesota and around the world are mourning her death. Nalayeh was a regular in the state, frequently visiting to keynote community events or to capture the inspiring stories of Somali-Americans.”
For MPR, Ron Trenda says, “Highs will reach 90 or the lower 90s across much of Minnesota and parts of Wisconsin on Monday. Afternoon dew points will be in the 70s in many locations, making it feel really steamy. A heat advisory continues until Monday evening in the Twin Cities metro area. … The Storm Prediction Center of the National Weather Service shows a slight risk of severe weather for much of Minnesota and northwestern Wisconsin Monday and Monday night.”
Also at MPR, Dan Kraker says, “The [the Husky Energy oil refinery] explosion sent shrapnel flying, piercing an enormous asphalt tank, which caused the fire. But it missed a nearby tank storing hydrogen fluoride, a highly toxic chemical compound used to make high-octane gasoline. Hydrogen fluoride can be fatal if it’s inhaled. … On Monday, the Duluth City Council plans to vote on a resolution asking the federal Environmental Protection Agency to study the use of hydrogen fluoride in refineries to ensure the safety of communities like Duluth and Superior.”
KARE 11 has this: “A man shot by police officers Sunday morning in Woodbury has been identified by his father. Kolawole Amusan tells KARE 11’s Lou Raguse that his son, Oluwakorede Amusan, has a history of mental illness and has been suicidal in the past. Woodbury Police Commander John Altman confirmed the shooting, which took place on Highpointe Road and Windsor Lane just after 11:30 a.m. He said a man had called 911 and told dispatchers that he ‘wants to die,’ and to ‘come kill me.'”
“..a man had called 911 and told dispatchers that he ‘wants to die,’ and to ‘come kill me.’”
I may be way off base here, but I don’t think law enforcement should be fulfilling these types of requests. One would think that with all the resources we pump into law enforcement and the military they would be able to come up with a non-lethal way of handling these situations. It happens way too often.
It is obvious that police officers should not fulfill a request for “suicide by cop.” In an ideal situation, a person who asks to be killed, explicitly or by their actions, would be subdued as peacefully as possible. However, Police have to balance controlling the individual with keeping the public, and themselves safe. We must hope they are as cautious and caring as they can be. I am very grateful I am never in that situation, and profoundly grateful for those who are.
There have been more than a few examples of city, county, party, etc., officials saying or tweeting racist comments and a Republican hack or two has quickly taken him or her to task. After all, that’s not who the Republican party is or what they stand for.
Yet, when this sorry excuse for the leader of our nation does it, the silence is deafening at first; and then a convoluted defense or a distraction will be put in motion. Sad fact is that a sizable majority of the people who voted for him agree with him. Taxes, gay marriage, abortion, guns, the media, and, of course, colored immigrants are much greater dangers to their way of life than the danger Trump represents. The guy is a buffoon but he has a feral intelligence in understanding how deep the ugliness of this country is. We have our ideals and then we have our realities.
I don’t wish Klobuchar ill or anything but merely staying in the debates isn’t a winning campaign strategy. She’s obviously not the “perfect” candidate some centrists Democrats assumed her to be. Biden is struggling on several fronts as well.
Yet Biden continues to garner far greater poll numbers than any of his opponents and, more importantly, the current POTUS.
It’s been proven in a number of races, including the last Minnesota Governor’s race, that the centrist candidate is much more appealing to both the majority of Dems and the general populace. In 2019, Progressives are popular with the party activists, but only have limited appeal beyond that.
Between the empty slogan of ‘heartland economics’, her refusal to face the disaster of America’s cripplingly high health care costs or to offer a viable alternative, her play-it-safe centrist response to the climate emergency, her support for the polluting Polymet/Glencore mine, and more, it’s not difficult to see how she hasn’t gained traction.
We need profound structural transformations in this country, but Klobuchar has devoted her career to the kinds of marginal changes that have in some cases unfortunately let our various crises worsen.