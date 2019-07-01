U.S. Bank pension lawsuit headed to Supreme Court

Interesting case. The Star Tribune’s Brandon Stahl reports: “A lawsuit filed against Minneapolis-based U.S. Bank is headed to the U.S. Supreme Court in a case that could affect millions of pension plan owners across the country. … The lawsuit initially started in September 2013 in U.S. District Court in Minnesota, after participants in a U.S. Bank pension plan sued the company. The bank had a risky investment strategy of putting money solely into stocks, causing the plan to drop more than $1 billion in 2008, according to the complaints filed in the lawsuit.”

With implications for the Senator Next Door. FiveThirtyEight’s Nathaniel Rakich writes: “Want a secret weapon for succeeding in the New Hampshire primary? Be a politician from a neighboring state. Want a secret weapon for succeeding in the Iowa caucuses? I’m afraid it’s back to the drawing board; hailing from a nearby state doesn’t look like much of a help. … In total, I identified 17 “major” candidates from Minnesota, Wisconsin, Illinois, Missouri, Nebraska, South Dakota or Iowa itself who have run in the caucuses since the modern primary era began in 1972, but only six of them won at least 20 percent of the vote and finished in either first or second.”

Here’s what Maya Moore’s up to. In the New York Times, Kurt Streeter writes: “One of the greatest players in basketball drove down a narrow strip of blacktop called No More Victims Road. It led to a prison. … She parked in front of the Jefferson City Correctional Center, a maximum-security penitentiary in rural central Missouri. She walked through its heavy front doors on this May morning and stood in line with two dozen people: the parents, children, grandchildren and friends of inmates. …[T]o appreciate what [Maya Moore] describes as “the call,” one must understand why she visited the Jefferson City prison in May. Athletes are speaking with increasing urgency about social issues, but few are as engaged as Moore. Convinced that [Jonathan] Irons has been victimized by a racist justice system, she has given money and time toward a last-gasp bid for his release. … Making a difference in just one case, Moore said, could animate a growing movement to overhaul American jurisprudence.”

Housing concerns in St. Cloud. For the St. Cloud Times, Austen Macalus writes: “First, St. Cloud officials wanted to better understand the city’s housing problem. A recent report provided the answer: St. Cloud will need to add more than 7,000 new housing units in the next decade. … Now, it’s time to find some solutions.”

In other news…

The Star Tribune’s Jeremy Olson reports: “The number of abortions in Minnesota declined last year to near-record lows, despite an increase in women coming from other states to terminate their pregnancies, a new state report shows.”

Happy New Law Day: “Freedom to braid and new road names are among new Minnesota laws going in effect July 1” [Star Tribune]

Hot dish diplomacy:

“It’s not as easy as just going, and… bringing a hot dish over the fence to the dictator next door. This is a ruthless dictator.” Presidential candidate @amyklobuchar, on President Trump crossing into North Korea to negotiate with Kim Jong Un. #CNNSOTUhttps://t.co/jJ4zMpZ5eA pic.twitter.com/aecmdn5mxy — CNN (@CNN) June 30, 2019

Suit derailed: “Appeals court recommends dismissal of Southwest light-rail lawsuit” [Star Tribune]

More like Meowry Hill East: “Hundreds Turn Out For Cat Tour In Minneapolis Neighborhood” [WCCO]

Meatless BBQ: “Famous Dave’s jumps 10% after announcing a partnership with Beyond Meat to test plant-based protein options” [Business Insider]

FYI for your Independence Day plans: “Fort Snelling State Park Remains Closed Due To Flooding” [WCCO]