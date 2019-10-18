Humphrey School prof resigns after sexual harassment investigation

Humphrey School resignation. The Minnesota Daily’s Tiffany Bui and Dylan Anderson write: “James Ron, a tenured professor at the Humphrey School of Public Affairs, resigned Monday, according to his faculty mentor Ragui Assaad. … Ron, a preeminent human rights scholar, was placed on a five-month unpaid leave earlier this year by Humphrey Dean Laura Bloomberg after a University investigation found that he ‘more likely than not’ violated University sexual harassment policy. He returned to teach at the beginning of fall semester.”

New Capitol art. MPR’s Tim Pugmire reports: “Former Gov. Mark Dayton returned to the Minnesota State Capitol Thursday for the unveiling of his official portrait in which the Capitol itself glows behind him. … The painting by Minnesota artist Paul Oxborough depicts the state’s 40th governor in dark suit, standing outside the Capitol on a sunny, winter day. It will remain on permanent display along with the 39 governors who preceded Dayton.”

For those of you timing the housing market. The Star Tribune’s Jim Buchta says: “Many home sellers in the Twin Cities are feeling a fall chill. … After a robust summer, home sales across the 13-county metro are slipping, and so are price gains. That is not necessarily the case for some entry-level sellers with move-in-ready houses, which are still fetching their asking price — or more.”

Ethanol complaints. The Forum News Service reports (via the PiPress): “Weeks after the White House attempted to make amends with the ethanol industry, a new rule on small oil refinery waivers proposed by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency is drawing criticism from Minnesota Democrats. … Minnesota’s Democratic U.S. Rep. Collin Peterson, who chairs the U.S. House’s powerful Agriculture Committee, said in a Wednesday statement that the EPA’s announcement ‘falls short of the promises made by the President, and doesn’t undo the damage done to farmers and biofuel producers.’”



Road closures this weekend. KSTP’s Josie Smith writes: “Drivers have been getting a break the last couple of weeks from some of the usual weekend projects, but crews will be out in full force this weekend working in the northwest metro, downtown Minneapolis and the south metro. … Highway 610 westbound is closing from County Road 81 to I-94 in Maple Grove starting at 10 p.m. Friday for concrete repairs. Drivers can follow the detour to Highway 169 and take either County Road 81 or I-94 from there. The roadway is scheduled to reopen by 5 a.m. Monday. Learn more about the project. … A number of ramps will close near downtown Minneapolis. I-35W southbound the ramp to I-94 westbound is closing beginning at 10 Friday until 5 a.m. Monday. Drivers will be detoured to Highway 280 and I-94.”

