Minnesota ACLU sues secretary of state over felon voting rights

Voting-rights suit. KSTP reports: “The American Civil Liberties Union has filed a lawsuit against the Minnesota Secretary of State on behalf of those who have felony convictions and are barred from voting. … In a release about its lawsuit filed Monday, the ACLU states it wants to restore voting rights to people who have been convicted of felonies and are out on probation or supervision.”

Senator Next Door in State Next Door. The Washington Post’s David Weigel has this dispatch from the campaign trail: “PANORA, Iowa — Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) was in New York, finishing a speech to nearly 26,000 people. Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-Hawaii) was on TV, carrying on an unexpected feud with the Democrats’ last nominee for president. And Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) was getting a standing ovation from rural Democrats, an hour west of Des Moines, before sharing a story about a man she’d met in New Hampshire. … ‘He goes up to me, and he whispers: “Don’t say anything, but I voted for Donald Trump,” ’ Klobuchar recalled. ‘So I go: “Don’t worry, I won’t say anything”’ And he goes: “I’m not going to do it again!”’”

Shooting in St. Paul. The Star Tribune’s John Reinan writes: “On an autumn night when a record crowd packed Allianz Field to cheer on Minnesota United in a playoff game, fans left the stadium to find flashing police lights and a mayor deeply frustrated over gun violence. … St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter left his dinner table Sunday night to respond to a shooting across the street from the stadium where the Loons played the L.A. Galaxy before nearly 20,000 fans. The game ended just as Carter addressed media gathered at the corner of W. University Avenue and N. Pascal Street, where a gunfight had left two men hospitalized.”

Related to Thursday’s Vikings game. The Pioneer Press’ Natasha Rausch reports: “Indigenous protesters will hold a rally and march Thursday to urge the Washington, D.C., professional football team to retire its team name and mascot. … ‘The Washington team’s name is a painful embodiment of the lack of respect for and understanding of Native Americans,’ said Rebecca Crooks-Stratton, the Shakopee Mdewakanton Sioux Community secretary and treasurer. ”



In other news…

Follow-up on this story from Friday: “Shooter at Fond du Lac funeral of his grandmother charged with assault” [Star Tribune]

Tunnels don’t clean themselves: “Lowry Hill Tunnel closes for fall cleaning this week, plus 2 ramps in the east metro shut down” [KSTP]

Specifically, Minneapolis band Off With Their Heads: “Investigation into Vancouver dragging tragedy now involves U.S. punk band” [CTV]

Oct. 19 was National Period Day: “Alongside national rallies, UMN students stand up for menstrual equity” [Minnesota Daily]

For those who were missing his voice: “Brian Oake Launches New Podcast” [Minneapolis.St.Paul]

Worth considering: “Milwaukee Mayor Barrett Invites Trump To Hold G-7 Summit In Wisconsin” [WCCO]