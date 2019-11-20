Minneapolis City Council hopes to boost affordable housing options

Martin Moylan at MPR News is following the Minneapolis City Council’s actions toward expanding affordable housing: “‘If we had had this ordinance in place over the last number of years, we would have been getting 400 or 500 units per year of affordable housing, just through this tool,’ said Lisa Bender, a council member advocating for the adoption of what’s called ‘inclusionary zoning.’ Under the inclusionary zoning proposal, developers would have to assure some units in most housing projects are within reach of lower-income renters.”

Adam Uren at Bring Me the News spoke with the president of Minneapolis-based Broadhead about the ad agency’s much talked about meth awareness ads for South Dakota: “‘It’s generating conversation, it’s soliciting all kinds of reactions and, yes, it’s making people uncomfortable,’ she said on Tuesday evening. ‘But discomfort causes change and demands action. This campaign is the necessary first step to initiate change and start conversations surrounding meth use. We knew ‘Meth. We’re on it.’ was going to be provocative and would drive a lot of conversation. We think it took a lot of courage to get this message out there, and we’re incredibly proud to be part of this effort.‘”

Elizabeth Shockman at MPR News writes about rising concerns over MnDOT’s plans for I-94 through north Minneapolis: “Alex Burns is chair of the Sierra Club North Star Chapter’s land use and transportation team. He said that more traffic on I-94 will mean more pollution for north side residents. ‘When we’re talking about turning 252 into a freeway, bringing more traffic down the 94 corridor, that’s going to lead to more congestion on 94 and that pollution spills over to north side residents,’ said Burns.”

Kelly Busche at the Duluth News Tribune has an update on some of the damaged Torah scrolls from the Duluth synagogue fire: “Remnants of Torah scrolls from a September fire that destroyed the Adas Israel Congregation synagogue have been burned again, said David Sher, president of the congregation’s board. A Sunday night fire destroyed a garage, located on 300 block of East Second Street, which housed the pieces of scroll. The scrolls were being temporarily held there as they awaited a future burial as is custom in the Jewish faith, Sher said.”

In other news…

